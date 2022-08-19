QUINCY — Tanner Anderson already has a plan after graduating from Quincy Notre Dame next May.
The senior Raider is committed to play soccer at Division I Saint Louis University.
But before Anderson dons the SLU blue and white, he has one goal in mind this fall: win a state championship.
The QND boys soccer team will begin its quest to the state final Monday against Peoria Notre Dame at Advance Physical Therapy Field. The Raiders are coming off a 16-6-3 season after falling in the sectional final.
Notre Dame will return six starters from last season’s lineup. The lineup includes 11 seniors, a group that excites 27th-year head coach Greg Reis.
“I’m encouraged,” Reis said. “I think the guys are pretty excited to get back into it and have a chance to really make some noise in the postseason. Their work rate has been tremendous and our senior leadership has been really good so far.”
Along with Anderson, the Raiders will return a slew of key players for the upcoming season. In the goal area, junior goalkeeper Max Frericks will be protecting the net for QND.
Senior midfielder John Drew will also be a key returner. Drew says the team’s speed will be one of its biggest strengths this season.
“I think we got a really good group, we got a lot of speed,” Drew said. “Our quickness stands out, we got speed on all sides of the field, the middle, the back and the front, so we should be a really quick team.”
Junior forward Leo Cann will be Notre Dame’s No. 2 guy up front with Anderson leading the way for the Raiders. The senior forward scored 35 goals in 2021, tying his brother Seth Anderson for the second-most goals in a season at QND.
Returning the future Saint Louis Billiken is huge, according to Reis.
“He’s at a different level compared to most high school players,” Reis said. “He’s one of the hardest working guys that we have, but he’s also one of the guys that helps to lead the younger guys that aren’t doing what they need to do, and he shows them by example and his abilities.”
Tanner Anderson will be a captain on this year’s Quincy Notre Dame squad, an accolade he says is “super special” to him.
Not only will Tanner Anderson be vying for a state championship in his final season, he will also be chasing the all-time career goal record at QND. The 2021 all-state honoree has scored 65 goals for the Raiders, 14 behind the school record of 79.
Who holds the record? None other than his brother, Seth.
“It’s going to be fun to chase after,” Tanner Anderson said. “(Seth) has been saying he thinks I’m going to pass it, so I’m looking forward to the day that, hopefully, I do pass it.”
And as the team’s season opener against Peoria Notre Dame draws closer, so does the Raiders’ road to their fourth state title. And according to Reis, his team has the talent to go all the way.
“(It’s going to take) a lot of hard work, a lot of maturing of our guys as the season goes on, we just got to continue to progress and make sure we’re playing our best game on our last game,” Reis said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.