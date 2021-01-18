PALMYRA, Mo. — The Mark Twain girls basketball team gave everything it had to pull off an upset in the opening round of the 78th annual Tony Lenzini Tournament on Monday, but it was not enough to come away with a victory.
Seventh seeded Mark Twain led most of the first half, but No. 2 seed Canton came back for a 50-45 victory.
“They came out in the third quarter and hit those threes early,” Mark Twain coach Matt Boswell said. “Credit to our girls, they didn’t lose any of that energy or spirt, and continued to fight and claw their way back in.”
Canton (9-3) moves on to face Palmyra in the semifinals on Wednesday while Mark Twain (5-8) will face Hannibal in the consolation bracket.
The first half was dominated by defensive play, with neither team able to get much going offensively.
Mark Twain took a 19-18 lead into halftime, aided by the play of junior guard Emma Ross who had 11 points and two rebounds in the first half.
Ross finished the game with a team-high 15 points.
“When Emma has the energy, she is capable of being one of the best athletes and ballplayers in the area,” Boswell said. “It’s really hard to slow her down on the offensive end. She was really taking control of the offense, looking to get the ball and looking to get into position where she could score.”
Canton head coach Danielle Baker praised Mark Twain’s defense played after Monday’s quarterfinal.
“They play good defense,” Baker said. “They held us to lower than our average amount of points. They took care of the ball really well, too, so we had to definitely make some adjustments there.”
At halftime, Canton switched from a zone defense to a man-to-man look. That allowed the Canton defenders to jump passing lanes and get on the fast break.
“We were able to get some steals and get some transition points,” Baker said. “We tried to press in the first half and it didn’t go too well (with us) missing our assignments there.”
Canton opened up the second half on a 6-0 run to take the lead and outscored Mark Twain by a 21-12 margin in the third quarter. Freshman guard Macie Fisher hit three 3-pointers in the frame and Canton had four as a team.
“I felt like those three-pointers were a big momentum boost for us to get after it,” Baker said. “I thought our floor space in the second half was a lot better. Didn’t get to the free throw line as much as I would have liked, but overall I thought we shot the ball really well.”
Fisher and sophomore Nariah Clay both led Canton 11 points while Senior Abby Jarvis added 10 points.
Mark Twain sophomore Anna Echternacht scored 14 points off the bench to finish behind Ross in scoring, and she grabbed three rebounds.