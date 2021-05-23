QUINCY – History beckoned on the back nine Sunday.
Scott Gilliland chased a title he first won three decades ago. Adam Pfeiffer looked to separate himself from a Quincy golf legend. And Alex McCulla tried to do what D.A. Weibring hadn’t.
But you had to know of an omen which revealed itself before the final pairing in the Quincy Men’s City Golf Championships took their first swings Sunday at Westview Golf Course to know how the story might play out.
“I said it on the first tee to (Westview Director of Golf David) Morgan,” Gilliland said. “I said look at my cart number.”
No. 30.
“I told him it’s been 30 years since I won,” said Gilliland, who captured the city championship in 1991. “I told him I’ll take my chances.”
The 51-year-old linkster left nothing to chance. A 30-foot par-saving putt on the eighth hole allowed Gilliland to go to the back nine one stroke off the lead, and a two-stroke swing on the par-4 10th hole ignited a leave-them-all-behind finish.
Gilliland shot a 4-under 31 on the back nine, posting a 6-under 65 in the second round and clearing the field by five strokes with his championship-winning total of 8-under 134.
“He won this golf tournament,” said Pfeiffer, who was the reigning champion. “And he deserves it whole-heartedly.”
Not bad for the reigning Quincy Senior City Tournament champion and a golfer twice as old as some of his competitors.
“After winning the senior tourney last year, I had a little bit of a thought of winning both,” Gilliland said. “I had to win the first one to win the second one. These kids are half my age and I’m trying to hang with them. I think it worked out OK.”
Pfeiffer and McCulla finished tied for second at 3-under 139, having had their shots at history denied. Blaise Haxel and Dylan Hoschar tied for fourth at 1-over 143.
Pfeiffer, an eight-time city champion, sought to break a tie with Mike O’Connell Sr. for the most titles ever, while McCulla was trying for his second city title before heading to Illinois State University in the fall. Weibring, who went on to become a PGA Tour champion, won two city titles, but both came while he was in college at Illinois State.
The problem for both was they didn’t make as many putts or good swings as Gilliland.
“He made putts. He drove the ball well. He did everything well,” Pfeiffer said. “When you play that consistently, you give yourself every opportunity to win. That’s kind of the mantra that I’ve used over the years. You hang around. You don’t make mistakes. And you left everybody come back.
“I was in a position I’m not familiar with where I have to go out and be overaggressive.”
Gilliland started applying the pressure on the eighth hole.
His second shot clipped a tree and dropped, forcing him to play another sort of punch shot to get to the green. It left him with the tricky downhill 30-foot par putt.
“Huge putt,” Gilliland said. “I got it up there and said, ‘Hey, two-putt and make a bogey. You’re still in the game. Just don’t make double. Don’t make triple.’ And it went in.”
To win a tournament, sometimes you need one to drop no one expects to go in.
“Those happen,” Gilliland said.
He made the turn one stroke behind Pfeiffer with McCulla another stroke back. But on the par-4 10th, Gilliland and McCulla both birdied and Pfeiffer bogeyed, moving Gilliland into the lead.
Pfeiffer’s birdie on No. 11 pulled them even at 5-under before Gilliland’s birdie on No. 13 put him in the lead for good. Pfeiffer bogeyed No. 14, while McCulla bogeyed Nos. 13 and 14.
Gilliland’s birdie on the par-3 15th seemingly put it away, giving him a three-stroke lead with three to play.
“You hit some shots and things go your way,” Gilliland said. “It makes it easier to make putts when you’re hitting shots.”
He hit nearly every shot he needed to make.
“When you run into somebody who shoots 65, it’s just fun to watch,” Pfeiffer said. “You sit back and enjoy it.”