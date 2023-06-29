Mark Thomas.jpg

Newly-hired QND girls soccer head coach Mark Thomas, who was announced as the Raiders head coach on Thursday.

 Contributed Photo

QUINCY – After 34 great years at the helm, many had no idea as Mark Longo walked off the field in Springfield after the Lady Raiders regional final loss this past May to Sacred Heart-Griffin that it would be his final game as the Quincy Notre Dame girls soccer head coach.

Indeed, it was though with the announcement of his retirement back on May 16. And after 600 plus wins later under Longo, the next time the QND girls soccer team takes the field you will see a new face leading them on the sidelines.

