QUINCY – After 34 great years at the helm, many had no idea as Mark Longo walked off the field in Springfield after the Lady Raiders regional final loss this past May to Sacred Heart-Griffin that it would be his final game as the Quincy Notre Dame girls soccer head coach.
Indeed, it was though with the announcement of his retirement back on May 16. And after 600 plus wins later under Longo, the next time the QND girls soccer team takes the field you will see a new face leading them on the sidelines.
On Thursday, QND announced Mark Thomas as the new QND girls soccer head coach.
“I’m just excited, looking to get started and I just want to continue this great tradition winning wise and the professionalism that Coach Longo displayed for 34 years,” Thomas said.
Thomas will be a new face for QND on the sideline as head coach but he’s certainly anything but new the city of Quincy and when it comes to the tradition of soccer at QND.
Thomas grew up in Quincy and attended QND where he was a standout soccer player for them from 1982-1985. Thomas scored nine goals his sophomore year in route to the team’s state quarterfinals appearance and followed that up with All-State nominations in his junior and senior seasons.
His junior year he put up 26 goals and helped the Raiders reach the state title game.
He went on to put forth a record-breaking career playing soccer for Quincy University where he’s tied for eighth on the school’s all-time scoring list with 45 goals from 1986-1989.
Thomas is confident with his ability to lead the Lady Raiders on the field given his experience playing and coaching for over three decades.
“I was born and raised here, went to school here, went to QU, played four years there and then played professionally for 12 years,” Thomas said. “Since retiring from my playing days, I’ve been coaching for 35 years at different levels, high school, youth, college and was an assistant coach professionally, so I’m not really concerned with the coaching side I just want to continue this winning tradition and help this team be successful.”
Thomas continued to be one of the best players on the field during his professional playing career. Thomas played for the MISL’s St. Louis Storm and NPSL’s Chicago Power.
From 1990-1999 he played for the Milwaukee Wave, Kansas City Attack, Cleveland Crunch, Sacramento Knights, Cincinnati Silverbacks and Florida Thundercats.
An all-star in 1997 in the CISL, an NPSL champion with Cleveland, Thomas also has played internationally for the United States. He ended with 300 goals and 200 assists in his professional career.
Thomas after coaching for years after his playing days at different stops he now will turn his focus to coaching where it all began for him back at QND.
“We have a good nucleus here in place, I met with the players earlier and a lot of them I know because I coached them with the youth team here Quincy United,” Thomas said about the returning players. “So, I think it’ll be a seamless transition, we have a little bit left of the summer but the main thing is to be ready for next spring.”
The Lady Raiders new head coach looks to be more than ready to lead a program that hasn’t had many bad seasons with high quality soccer play seemingly year in and year out with different players coming and going as the standard has remained the same.
Thomas gave his final thoughts on what his mindset is in developing great soccer players and what goes into being a successful head coach.
“It’s like any coach in any sport it’s about development,” said Thomas. “So that’s my job to help those players develop and ultimately the team to develop, it’ll be a gradual process but I’m expecting really good things from the girls.”
