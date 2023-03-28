QUINCY -- It's been a long stretch of games for Quincy High School girls soccer the past few days.
After being scoreless for the first 61 minutes of the game, QHS forward Breighlyn Thomas scored on a penalty kick.
That would be the difference in the game with the Devils defeating Western Big 6 rival East Moline United 1-0 on Tuesday at Flinn Stadium.
The Devils had 20 shots on goal compared to just three by East Moline United.
Up next for QHS (4-0-2) is a road game against Sacred Heart-Griffin at 6 p.m. on Thursday.
Pirates baseball defeats Moberly
Hannibal entered North Central Missouri Conference play on Monday, defeating Moberly 7-4 on the road.
Pirates starting pitcher Alex Friday earned the win after going five innings with five strikeouts; while allowing six hit and three earned runs. Friday also doubled at the plate.
Kane Wilson came in and got the save after pitching two scoreless innings with two strikeouts. Wilson also went 2-for-3 at the plate with an RBI.
Waylon Anders had a double and two RBI. Cooper Scott had an RBI.
Hannibal (3-5) will host Elsberry (1-4) in its next game at 5 p.m. on Wednesday.
Southeastern outslugs Liberty
There was a lot of offense in Tuesday's baseball game between host Liberty and visiting Southeastern.
Southeastern got the best of the hit parade with a 17-11 win over Liberty.
The Eagles scored three runs in each of the first three innings and held a 9-4 lead going into the fourth inning before the Suns went on a 10-run outburst to take the lead.
Suns shortstop Danny Stephens went 3-for-5 with a double, triple, two runs and four RBIs. Catcher Owen Rigg went 2-for-4 with a walk, three runs and two RBIs.
Eagles pitcher/first baseman Levi Hoener went 2-for-4 with a walk, double, three runs and an RBI.
Southeastern (1-0) will play at Bushnell-Prairie City in its next game at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
Liberty (1-2) will play at Quincy Notre Dame in its next game at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday.
Illini West softball defeats Bushnell-West Prairie
The Illini West softball team defeated Bushnell-West Prairie 21-7 in five innings on Tuesday.
Madalyn Boyer picked up the win after going three innings, with Reagan Reed pitching the final two innings in relief.
Rachel James went 2-for-4 with five RBIs, while Reed went 3-for-4 with three RBIs. Elly Krieg went 2-for-3 with three RBIs, while Kennedy Gunning went 2-for-5 with three RBIs.
Illini West (2-5) will play at Cuba in its next game at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
Brown County baseball falls to Routt
Routt Catholic opened up Tuesday's baseball game with eight runs in the top of the first innings, something Brown County was never able to overcome with Routt winning 15-5.
Hornets second baseman Tate Fullerton went 3-for-4 with a run, while left fielder Cole Behymer went 2-for-3 with an RBI.
Brown County (1-1) will host Pittsfield (1-2) in its next game at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday. The Saukees are coming off a 3-2 loss to Rushville-Industry on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.