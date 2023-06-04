Resiliency is the first word that comes to mind when describing the 2023 Quincy Notre Dame baseball team.
Good teams are usually resilient and the Raiders were more than that during the 2023 season.
"I would say we were resilient," said QND senior pitcher/outfielder Jake Schisler, a team captain. "We had some hardships both on and off the field obviously, but we've stayed together. We've leaned on each other through the hard times and ended up where we are at now."
QND set a new single season wins record with 36 and bounced back to win third place after Joliet Catholic spoiled the Raiders chase for the state title and snapped its 32-game winning streak.
"We broke the school record for wins," said QND first-year head coach Rich Polak. "I thanked our seniors for setting a new precedent for what our program should be like."
Even after being unable to bring home that elusive state championship, QND did not let up.
"Our whole goal was to win the last game and that's what we did," said QND junior Nolan Robb. "That was our main focus after that loss."
Tragedy truck the Raiders when center fielder and number two hitter Tucker Tollerton passed away following a car crash just hours after QND's sectional championship and less than 48 hours prior to the Super-Sectional.
Tollerton had started all 35 games prior to the Super-Sectional and hit .407 with 11 doubles, five home runs, 48 RBIs and 22 stolen bases. He had committed to John Wood Community College.
"Tucker was energy," Polak said. "Tucker was everything that a coach would want. I would say, 'Hey Tucker, I need you to throw two innings today and he would say ok coach.' 'Hey Tucker, I need you to get on base. I need you to hit a home run. Ok coach.' He was that guy who was an integral part of where we got to."
On top of that, Tollerton played an error-less center field and had three assists.
On a personal level, QND lost a teammate, friend and brother.
"Tucker was just a fun-loving guy," Schisler said. "He was a sparkplug on the field and a sparkplug off the field. He's very important to us."
Dealing with a tragedy of this magnitude is tough for adults on a professional team, let alone teenagers on a high school team.
The Raiders persevered through tragic circumstances to come away with a 13-1 win over Bloomington Central Catholic in the Super-Sectional.
There was no thought of canceling the game because it's what Tuck would have wanted.
"I still believe he was here with us in mind and spirit," Polak said. "He was just a special person. Everybody liked him. Two words for him -- baseball player."
Instead, QND got back to action in a similar way the 2002 Cardinals did when Daryl Kile died during a Chicago road trip and returned to action for a Sunday night game.
The way QND's offense exploded during the Super-Sectional was one of those special moments like Mike Piazza hitting a game-winning home run for the Mets in the return back after 9/11 or David Ortiz giving a pregame speech at Fenway Park prior to the Red Sox first game back after the Boston Marathon bombing.
It's a moment that gives you goosebumps.
Another pivotal moment of the season was the Raiders ability to overcome the loss of starting shortstop and Quincy University commit Alex Connoyer to a season-ending injury.
Connoyer had been a big bat in the middle of the lineup, batting .356 with a 1.238 OPS and five home runs and 22 RBIs in just 15 games.
QND slid Jack Linenfelser from second base to shortstop and inserted Robb as the everyday second baseman, who was a corner outfielder earlier in the season.
"Earlier in the season (Connoyer) was our shortstop, Jack was here to play second and Nolan was going to play left field," Polak said. "Alex went down and got hurt and we moved Robby down into the infield and he was fantastic. Jack did what he does. He goes out there and makes plays for us."
Linenfelser responded by playing solid defense and getting hot with the bat during the stretch run. The Southeastern Community College commit had a .364 average with a .496 on-base percentage and 18 stolen bases as he moved up the order as the season went on.
Robb's defense was outstanding during the playoff run as he showed terrific range and made diving stops and leaping catches.
Robb also batted .372 with six home runs and 43 RBIs.
"Once I got my opportunity, I didn't look back," Robb said. "I just kept going and it felt great every play."
The pitching duo of Tyler Dance and Jake Schisler were lights out during the Raiders postseason run, with each pitcher recording a shutout in the sectionals.
Dance will pitch for John Wood next year after leading the Raiders in ERA (0.81), innings pitched (60.1), wins (9) and strikeouts (71).
"He's put in the most work out of anybody on the team," Schisler said. "He just loves baseball and goes out and competes every day and does what he does."
Schisler has committed to Missouri S&T and went 7-1 in 50.1 innings with a 1.39 ERA and 56 strikeouts.
QND head coach Rich Polak referred to Dance and Schisler as his IA and 1B throughout the season.
"There's not a staff in the country that wouldn't take those two guys and do what we did with them this year," Polak said. "We don't get to where we are at right now without those two guys."
Although QND had a formidable bullpen, Polak did not have to use it during the postseason run until the Class 2A state semifinal game against Joliet Catholic.
With both aces graduating, QND will rely on Jackson Connoyer, Abram Wiewel and Evan Kenning next season, who all had some success on the mound in 2023.
Schisler was also the leadoff hitter for the Raiders, batting .440 with a .562 on-base percentage and five home runs and 39 RBIs. He led QND with 64 runs scored and 33 stolen bases.
First baseman Dalton Miller and third baseman Brady Kindhart both had stretches were the ball was flying off their bats this season.
Miller will be moving on to State Fair Community College after leading QND in average (.474), on-base percentage (.577), slugging percentage (.870), doubles (16), home runs (8) and RBIs (60). He will be missed in the three-hole.
Kindhart batted .364 with a .465 on-base percentage and .610 slugging percentage, hitting six home runs and driving in 40 runs. He has committed to Maryville University.
Catcher Michael Stupavsky did a great job handling the pitching staff, played excellent defense and did a good job with the bat.
Stupavsky has signed with Illinois Wesleyan University and hit .364 with an 1.129 OPS and four home runs and 23 RBIs with QND this year.
Right fielder Colin Kurk settled in nicely at the bottom of the lineup, providing clutch hits and helping set the table for the top of the lineup. He had a .333 average and .512 on-base percentage.
Mason Winking and Evan Kenning did a nice job rotating in the corner outfield spots and at designated hitter.
Simon Rabe spent the majority of the year as the backup for Stupavsky, but took advantage of his opportunity at designated hitter during the playoff run.
Rabe had two key hits, an RBI and a sac bunt in the nine-hole during the Super-Sectional win.
Even bench players such as Gavin Doellman and Denver Bryan played a role coming into games as a courtesy runner or on defense.
Bringing home the third-place trophy and setting a new single season wins record was a total team effort. QND showed a lot of tenacity this season and made the community proud.
"That's the thing about this team," Schisler said. "We are always going to put balls in play. We are always going to hit balls hard. We're never done."
