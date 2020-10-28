QUINCY — Since contact days were first allowed by the Illinois High School Association in September, the Quincy High School boys basketball team has been meeting three times per week in Blue Devil Gym without a single coronavirus-related issue.
The Blue Devils will meet again Thursday.
Masked up. Socially distant. Curious what the future holds.
“We’ll be following guidelines,” QHS coach Andy Douglas said. “And we’ll be answering questions they have.”
The answers at this moment likely will be fuzzy.
Tuesday, the Illinois Department of Public Health reclassified basketball as a high-risk sport and Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said during his daily briefing the winter sports season was being put “on hold.”
Wednesday, the Illinois High School Association Board of Directors decided to defy the Governor’s orders and move forward with basketball season, releasing a statement explaining the decision and stance. But in the same statement, the board placed the ultimate onus on the schools themselves.
“We will require all IHSA basketball teams to adhere to those (IHSA Sports Medicine Advisory Committee) mitigations and allow local school officials to make decisions related to participation,” the board’s statement read.
That leads to possibly the biggest question of all: Will superintendents or school boards defy the state government and willingly accept any ramifications that come with it?
The Illinois State Board of Education suggests they shouldn’t.
In a letter sent to principals and superintendents Wednesday night, State Superintendent of Education Dr. Carmen Ayala wrote, “Defying the state’s public health guidance opens schools up to liability and other ramifications that may negatively impact school communities.”
That would mean shutting the door on basketball season, something many administrators don’t want to do.
“I think we should let the kids have a chance,” Quincy Notre Dame athletic director Bill Connell said. “If it doesn’t work out, then we can always say later that it’s not working or it’s not working at these two schools or it’s not working anywhere in the state.
“To completely say at this point we’re flat out not going to play, I guess it’s kind of mind-boggling. I understand we need to be safe 100 percent. But don’t you want to go off some facts and not some things that might happen? Right now we’re going off a lot of mights.”
That might not be good enough for kids who are seeking some sort of normalcy in their lives.
“There’s nothing we can do right now that would affect the decisions being made above us,” Pittsfield boys basketball coach Brad Tomhave said. “You feel kind of lost at times. The one thing we can do and that the kids need and people need is a sense of normalcy.
“The most important thing is to create an environment for those kids that is as normal as possible.”
There’s nothing normal about looming litigation.
The IHSA, ISBE and schools across the state are preparing for such a possibility.
“The legal question remains in the unknown,” IHSA executive director Craig Anderson said. “I didn’t resource any of our legal counsel related to this. Honestly, when we went into the meeting, I was unsure of where our board was going to go with their decision making. Based upon (Illinois Deputy Governor) Jesse Ruiz’s response there could be ramifications, I shared that with our board.
“The board thought those are going to have to be decisions that our local districts will determine if it warrants moving forward. ... At some point over the next month or whatever time frame, we will figure out if this is a legal issue for us as an association or if it is for our schools and we’ll have to pivot as we’ve been pivoting a number of times throughout this school year and beyond.”
At some point, pivot fails to produce the right kind of opportunities students deserve.
“I don’t know how many more times we can start over,” Connell said.