EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. -- The best swim of Emily Strieker's career came at the perfect time.
The Quincy Notre Dame junior posted a personal best time of 5 minutes, 33.59 seconds in the 500-yard freestyle last Saturday, taking fourth in the 28-swimmer field at the Edwardsville Sectional. Strieker was one of three area swimmers to place in the top six in their individual events and earn all-sectional honors.
Quincy High School sophomore Maggie Mahoney finished fifth in the 200 freestyle in 2:02.63, while Pittsfield senior Nancy Olson medaled in two events -- fourth in the 100 butterfly in 59.54 and fifth in the 50 freestyle in 25.53.
Strieker also finished seventh in the 200 freestyle (2:03.19) and the 100 backstroke (1:04.23) and eighth in the 200 individual medley (2:22.92). Mahoney was eighth in the 50 freestyle (26.06) and the 100 butterfly (1:02.80).
No relay events were held because of COVID-19 restrictions. QND finished third in the team standings, while Edwardsville won the sectional championship with 107 more points than the rest of the field.