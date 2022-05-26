QUINCY – Three Quincy baseball players earned Western Big 6 first-team All-Conference Thursday. Senior infielder Grayson Cook, senior catcher Luke Mettemeyer and senior pitcher Noah Harbin rounded out the first-team for the Blue Devils.
Senior infielder Connor Schwindeler, senior outfielder Kenny Taylor and junior infielder Joe Schroeder made the honorable mention list as well.
The Blue Devils finished 8-6 in the Western Big 6, splitting a doubleheader with Galesburg on May 17 to end the conference slate. Quincy will travel to Alton Thursday afternoon where it will play Granite City in the regional semifinals. First pitch is set for 3:30 p.m.
