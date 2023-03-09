A trio of Quincy Notre Dame boys basketball players were named to the West Central Conference All-Conference Team on Thursday.
QND seniors Jake Wallingford, Alex Connoyer and Jake Hoyt were all First Team selections.
Southeastern senior and University of Missouri commit Danny Stephens was a First Team pick.
Camp Point Central had a pair of First Team selections in senior Isaac Genenbacher and junior Nick Moore. Panthers senior Breyhar Wiskirchen was an honorable mention pick.
West Hancock also had two First Team selections, with seniors Bryan Gerhardt and Luke Jacquot earning nods. Titans senior Alec Hymes was an honorable mention selection.
Payson Seymour senior Bryan Dieker was a First Team pick, with the Indians also having Wyatt Neisen and Blake Schwartz earning honorable mention selections.
Illini West had a pair of picks, with senior Nolan Deitrich making the First Team and senior Drake Mudd being selected to the honorable mention team.
Rounding out the First Team selections were Mendon Unity junior Melvin McMillen and Barry Western sophomore Mason Smith.
Liberty junior Tanner Gimm and Rushville-Industry senior Tyler Bickerman were honorable mention selections.
