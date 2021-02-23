QUINCY
It seemed like an odd choice, but Tanner Stuckman stuck by it.
Troy Potts was his pick.
That might not be so surprising to those who know duo well these days. Their basketball paths have intertwined, and their bond is as strong as any. Yet when this journey of hoops and friendship began, Potts might not have been anyone else’s go-to choice.
Six years ago, amid some early August coaching upheaval, Kevin Meyer agreed to step aside as the Quincy Notre Dame girls basketball coach to take over the boys basketball program. When the school year began, he had a plan for open gyms, and at the first one, he asked Stuckman, a senior and team captain, to help choose sides for a pick-up game.
The group featured a talented cast, including point guard Carter Cramsey, who later helped John Wood Community College finish sixth at the NJCAA Division II national tournament, and forward Justin Bottorff, who became a 1,000-point scorer in high school and is now playing at Augustana College.
Yet, Stuckman’s first inclination was to pick an awkward, quirky, ginger-haired sophomore.
He chose Potts.
“Everyone thought I was the biggest idiot,” Stuckman said. “We had a lot of athletes around us, but I picked Troy Potts of all people. But that’s where our relationship really took off.”
The roots of that relationship took hold a year prior.
Although Potts attended Quincy Public Schools through junior high, his parents decided a parochial high school was a better fit. It didn’t hurt living a block away from the QND campus and being able to walk to school every day.
His interests were varied but being part of the basketball program was a priority. To help integrate him into the QND culture, then-QND coach Bob Sheffield introduced Potts to Stuckman during the first couple weeks of classes and suggested he give him some guidance.
“Tanner was looking out for me,” Potts said. “We started hanging out a lot. I always tease him because I don’t know what the infatuation was with him being a junior and me being a young freshman. For whatever reason, we really hit it off.”
Potts’ quirkiness made him interesting.
“I didn’t talk a lot with kids in my class because my class was known as a party group and I stayed away from all of that,” Stuckman said. “And Troy was a goofy kid coming in. I knew him as a theater kid. He was in plays and such. But I thought, ‘This kid’s kind of goofy, but I like him.’
“He was always around, and we just continued hanging out.”
That hasn’t changed. Nor do either think it ever will.
This week, they will celebrate a significant end to a major chapter in their journey when the Quincy University men’s basketball team wraps up its regular season. The Hawks play host to Southwest Baptist on Thursday night, with Saturday’s finale against Drury in limbo because the Panthers have been in COVID-19 quarantine.
“It’s going to be a tough, tough day, whichever day is our last one,” said Stuckman, who has plans to marry his fiance, Olivia Lawler, this summer with Potts serving as one of his groomsmen. “This is really it for us two to be together. This could be it for us being together, being in the same program, being around each other as much as we are right now.
“It’s special to see the growth perspective, both in my game and his maturity as a leader.”
Stuckman will put the cap on a remarkable career in which he’s gone from a string-bean walk-on to one of the top scorers in the Great Lakes Valley Conference with professional aspirations. He has 1,236 career points, which puts him in the top 20 in program history.
Meanwhile, Potts is finishing a three-year stint in which he has served as the Hawks’ manager and developed into the student director of operations. He plans to pursue a master’s degree in business administration and a career as a college basketball coach.
“Their commitment to our program is unmatched,” QU coach Ryan Hellenthal said. “Our final home game is going to be tough because these two have given everything they had to our program. They’ve made this program special for everyone.”
Yet neither knows where the next step will be.
For Stuckman, it likely will take him overseas to play professionally. Standing 6-foot-9 with the ability to shoot from the perimeter — he’s made 118 career 3-pointers with a 39.5 career 3-point percentage — he fits the European style and has proven he can adapt and grow his game.
For Potts, the hope is to find a spot as a graduate assistant on a collegiate coaching staff, possibly at QU. His drive and work ethic should open doors into the coaching profession at some level.
“I tell him if he’s playing somewhere and he can only talk at 8 p.m. there and it’s 4 a.m. here I’ll get up and talk to him,” Potts said. “If he’s playing at 3 a.m. here, I’m going to be there watching and rooting him on. Being part of the journey with him has instilled so much in me as well.
“No matter where he is or what he does, there’s going to be someone in the United States in the Midwest somewhere who is going to be his biggest fan, that’s for sure.”
It’s been that way through Stuckman’s maturation.
Thrust into the lineup as a redshirt freshman, Stuckman averaged roughly eight points per game his first two seasons, but committed to improving every offseason. It meant countless hours in the gym, which involved finding someone to rebound for him. Most of the time it was Potts.
“He’d pick me up at 8 a.m. and we’d go to the gym,” Potts said.
No matter the circumstance, Potts never said no.
“It’s guys like Troy Potts who have always been with me through the highs and the lows,” Stuckman said. “He’s never said, ‘Well, you’re having a hard time right now. I’m going to step away and let you do your own thing.’ No, he’s always been there for me.”
That was true even during a pandemic when gym access was limited.
“I’m dragging him out and we’re going to Hannibal, Mo., to work on an outdoor court,” Stuckman said. “He just keeps coming with you.”
Potts did so many times, it’s impossible to count the number of rebounds he grabbed.
“I would say it might even be a number,” Potts said with a chuckle.
The game and the QU program mean so much to both any sacrifice was deemed worthy.
Throughout high school, they could be spotted sitting in the chairs at the south end of the Pepsi Arena QU games, usually with their fathers — John Potts and Kurt Stuckman, who are both QU graduates — sitting nearby. Potts recently asked his dad when the first time he took him to a QU game.
The answer wasn’t surprising considering the family’s passion for QU basketball. It was the home opener in 1999 when Troy Potts was less than a month old.
He became a fixture at those games, just like Stuckman.
“It was such an important part of our life growing up,” Potts said. “Getting to do what we’ve been able to do the last few years at this school for this program is something we’re truly appreciative of because the program has always been really important to us.”
Their growth within that program — one in the spotlight, the other behind the scenes — makes them appreciate all that has been accomplished even more.
“It’s crazy the amount of stuff he has to do,” Stuckman said of Potts, whose wide-ranging responsibilities range from organizing practice gear to ordering food for the entire team on road trips. “Yet there’s not a day where he goes, ‘I don’t like my job.’ He does it to the best of his ability, and he has a smile on his face every single day. He comes to work.”
Potts watched Stuckman do the same and became inspired.
“The thing that it has taught me is if you put your mind in the right place to accomplish something, you can truly accomplish anything,” Potts said. “He is the definition of that.”
They both define what true friendship is.
It’s unwavering support and the willingness to be there every step of the way.
“I love him like a brother,” Potts said. “And I always will.”