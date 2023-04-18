CANTON, Mo. -- The game was closer than what the final score appears.
Illini West exploded in the fourth and fifth innings to secure a 13-3 victory over Canton on Tuesday at Flower City Park.
Canton held a 3-2 lead going into the third inning, with the Chargers scoring four runs in the fourth inning and another seven runs in the fifth.
Chargers head coach Zack Burling said it was a matter of getting timing down to the mid-inning offensive outburst.
"We've been facing pretty good velocity since we just faced QND and West Hancock over the weekend and they got some guys who can kind of run it up there." Burling said. "The guys we got today were a little slower and they were out in front. It just took us a couple of at bats and a couple of innings to slow our loads down. Think on our approach on going the other way.
Canton left-hander Kaden Oliver limited Illini West to just two runs during the first three innings, but the Chargers would get to him in the fourth and put up four runs to take the lead.
Oliver finished the day with four innings with three strikeouts; while allowing seven walks, four hits and five earned runs.
"(Oliver) gets himself in trouble with walks and needs to be consistent with his release point," said Canton head coach Andy Anderson. "When he does that, he does a nice job. he throws the ball good and has a good curveball. That's just being consistent. He's only a freshman and he's going to get better."
Blake Bringer and later Bleu Taylor replaced Oliver on the mound during the fifth inning, which would be a rough one for the Tigers.
The Chargers sent 11 batters to the plate during the fifth, scoring seven runs off of eight hits.
"It was just multiple things," Anderson said. "We went to Blake and his job is to come in and throw strikes. They hit two or three balls hard, but they also hit two or three balls into no man's land. That's just part of the game. (The Chargers) run the bases well and they are certainly are an athletic and fast team."
Illini West right-hander Haydon Rankin was the winning pitcher after going four innings with six strikeouts; while allowing one walk, three hits and three earned runs.
Max Kinnamon came in and got the save for the Chargers.
"Rankin settled in after giving up that home run in the first inning," Burling said. "He had a lot better command and was ahead in the count with two strikes. He started to get the ball down, especially to their 3-4-5 hitters after that first inning. He was very effective with his sequences after the first."
Bringer hit a three-run home run that drove in Preston Brewer and Drew Gottman in the first inning that gave the Tigers a temporary lead.
"That was good," Anderson said. "We had some good at bats in that first inning and Blake had a really good at bat. He hit the ball hard. A line drive that went out and that was good for him."
Kaleb Crenshaw went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for the Chargers.
"He had his first career home run this year," Burling said. "He's been coming on very much so lately. He's been hitting the ball hard, especially these last three or four games. He's a guy who didn't get much playing time last year and he's taken a leadership role as a senior and is running with it. Playing a great first base and a guy you can stick in the middle of your lineup."
Colby Robertson went 2-for-3 with a walk, two runs, three stolen bases and three RBIs for Illini West.
Nick Johnson went 3-for-4 with three runs and two RBIs for the Chargers, while Carter Chaplin went 2-for-2 with two walks, three runs and two stolen bases.
The Chargers capitalized on the base paths, advancing on wild pitches, stealing bases and taking the extra base on hit balls.
"We always talk about taking the extra base," Burling said. "There's a difference between being aggressive and reckless and we kind of tow that line sometimes. But I'd rather be that than timid on the bases."
Illini West (8-7) will host Quincy Notre Dame (14-1) in its next game at 4:30 p.m. on Friday. It will be the third meeting between the two team this season, with both previous games won by the Raiders.
"We are going to throw a guy they haven't seen yet," Burling said. "It's hard to beat a team three times, especially in high school baseball, but QND is kind of a different animal."
Canton (4-4) will play at Moberly (7-8) in its next game at 5 p.m. on Thursday.
"Bleu Taylor was in his first game since the first week of the season today," Anderson said. "He's supposed to be our No. 2 pitcher, so we are trying to work him back into it. Maybe use him a little bit on Thursday along with a couple of other guys. We are trying to work on our innings and get ready for the following week."
