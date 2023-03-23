LA HARPE, Ill. -- The Illini West baseball team defeated Mercer County 10-0 in five innings in a road game on Thursday.
Chargers starting pitcher Reece Shoup went five innings with seven strikeouts to earn the win. He also went 2-for-3 at the plate with three RBIs.
Kaleb Crenshaw went 1-for-3 with a run and two RBIs, while Carter Chapin went 2-for-3 with a run and a stolen base.
The game was scoreless through three innings, with Illini West scoring five runs in both the fourth and fifth to close out the game.
Illini West (2-1) will host West Hancock at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday
Payson Seymour softball falls to Rushville-Industry
The Payson Seymour softball team fell to Rushville-Industry 13-3 in a home game on Thursday.
Indians starting pitcher Bryn Buescher threw a complete game with three strikeouts; while allowing 14 hits, one walk and nine earned runs.
Shortstop Megan Kirby went 1-for-3 with a walk and a run, while Lauren Brinkman went 1-for-2 with a walk and an RBI. Madilyn O'Dear went 1-for-2 with a double, run and a walk.
Payson Seymour (0-4) is scheduled to host North Greene in its next game at 4:30 p.m. on Friday.
Bobcats baseball defeats Louisiana
The Bowling Green baseball team defeated Louisiana 9-0 in a road game on Tuesday.
Bowling Green (2-1) will play at Elsberry (1-4) in its next game at 3 p.m. on Thursday.
