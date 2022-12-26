QUINCY -- In just under a month, Quincy will be host to one of the premier high school basketball shootouts in the region.
The Fifth Annual Quincy Shootout will begin on Friday, Jan. 20 and run through Saturday, Jan. 21, hosting top teams from around the country.
Action will begin on Friday, Jan. 20 at three different high schools.
Quincy High School will kick off action at 4 p.m. on Friday at the Blue Devil Gymnasium, with Oak Cliff Faith Academy from Dallas battling the Chicago Curie.
Following that game, Wasatch Academy from Mt. Pleasant , Utah will take on Link Academy of Branson, Mo. at 5:30 p.m.
Quincy High will take on United Township at 7 p.m., while St. Rita of Chicago will take on Modesto Christian from California at 8:30 p.m.
Crosstown on Friday, Jan. 20, Quincy Notre Dame will also host four games at The Pit. The first of these games will be Millard North of Omaha, Ne. taking on Bergen Catholic of Oradell, N.J. at 4 p.m.
The second game will be Greenforest Christian of Decatur, Ga. taking on Chaminade of St. Louis at 5:30 p.m.
QND will take on Father Tolton of Columbia, Mo. at 7 p.m., and The Burlington School of North Carolina will battle Staley of Kansas City, Mo. at 8:30 p.m.
Vashon High School will host a game between Vashon and Huntington Prep Academy of West Virginia on Friday, Jan. 20 at 7 p.m.
There are nine games on the slate for Saturday, Jan. 21 -- all at Blue Devil Gymnasium.
Saturday's first game will take place at 9 a.m., with Elsberry from Missouri taking on Southeastern.
At 10:30 a.m., Father Tolton will take on Millard North, while Chaminade will play the Chicago Curie at noon.
Greenforest Christian will play St. Rita of Chicago at 1:30 p.m., and Oak Cliff Faith Family will play Link Academy at 3 p.m.
Bergen Catholic will play Wasatch Academy at 4:30 p.m., and Vashon will play Modesto Christian at 6 p.m.
Quincy will play Staley at 7:30 p.m., and Huntington Prep will play The Burlington School at 9 p.m. to close out play.
