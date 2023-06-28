CENTER, Mo. -- A young Mark Twain football team has been putting in the hard work over the summer as the Tigers prepare for the 2023 season.
Mark Twain has spent time taking part in the 7-on-7s on Mondays at Porter Stadium in Hannibal, which have also included Bowling Green, Palmyra, Unity Payson and Van-Far.
"I absolutely love it," said Mark Twain head coach Mark Epperson. "These guys come and they get some work in. They get to see several different teams and several different types of offenses, so we can get some work in and get better."
It also gives the younger players opportunities to see where they are at.
"They see a lot of different offenses," Epperson said. "We get to see 2x2 and trips and different things. It kind of gets the kinks out and the kids are learning what to do. They talk with the defense and the offense and it helps out a lot."
Mark Twain graduated its starting quarterback, Conner Eckler, and will have an open competition for the quarterback job this coming season.
The Tigers had junior Nolan Epperson and senior Ayden Waters taking snaps during 7-on-7s with both players competing for the starting quarterback job.
"Every position is open as far as I'm concerned," Epperson said. "All the time. If you want a spot, come and get it."
The Tigers will also have to find a way to replace the production of All-Conference player Lakoda Preston, who was a threat on the ground, air and in the return game.
Preston scored 19 touchdowns last season and had over 1,600 all-purpose yards.
Mark Twain won't just look at one player to replace Preston, it will go with several players.
"We got a lot of younger guys that are going to be juniors this year that will take that role combined," Epperson said. "Obviously, Lakoda is a big loss for us. He's a super good kid, athletic and fast."
Among the skill players who figure to have a key role are senior Hunter Vasel and junior Coden Miller.
"(Miller) played for us last year a little bit, both on offense and defense," Epperson said. "He's probably going to be a big part of our offense this year."
The Tigers return three starters from its offensive line, including All-Conference tackle Wyatt Evans.
Mark Twain also returns Braden Moss and Micah Daniels.
The Tigers graduated two All-Conference defensive lineman -- Coleman Epperson and Clayton Turnbull.
However, Mark Twain returns two All-Conference players to its defense -- Vasel at linebacker and Evans at defensive end.
"We got some different guys who are stepping up," Epperson said. "We got some guys who have never played in certain spots that are doing really well. They are being aggressive and that's what I like to see."
Mark Twain will bump up from Class 1 to Class 2 for the 2023 season and the 7-on-7s in Hannibal have given a Tigers a preview of what to expect.
"We get to see Palmyra, who is in our class too," Epperson said. "They got some great kids and Coach (Dalton) Hill coming over from Mark Twain to over there is doing a great job as head coach. We appreciate that. We saw some of Bowling Green last week and Coach (Mark) St. Clair is doing a great job. Those guys have some athletes."
