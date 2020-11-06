CENTER, Mo. — The Mark Twain football team did not let Friday night’s challenging first half keep it from earning a spot in the Class 1 District 2 championship game.
After falling behind several times during a back-and-forth first half, the Tigers pulled out a 36-24 victory over Louisiana.
Second-seeded Mark Twain (5-5) will top-seeded face South Callaway (6-3) in the district title game next Friday at Mokane.
“Got to give our guys credit,” Mark Twain coach Karl Asbury said. “Even after falling behind ... they battled and made it a game. Very proud of the guys to battle through adversity and keep playing.”
The Bulldogs struck first as quarterback Ethen Harrison capped the opening drive with a 22-yard touchdown run and tossed the two-point conversion pass to Wyatt Harrison for an 8-0 lead.
Mark Twain answered two minutes later when running back Lakoda Preston ran in a 24-yard touchdown.
Harrison threw a 33-yard pass to Quincy Hutt for a 16-6 lead.
Tigers running back Evan Torrence ran for 56 yards to the Bulldogs’ 1-yard line, and he plunged in from 1-yard out for a touchdown near the end of the first quarter. Landon Moss’ two-point conversion made it 16-14.
Mark Twain sophomore Conner Eckler recovered an Louisiana fumble, which set up Torrence’s second touchdown run to give the Tigers a 20-16 lead.
Louisiana answered with a score right before halftime, when Harrison threw a 7-yard touchdown pass to Mason Washington for a 22-20 halftime lead.
The Tigers’ defense stepped up in the second half and did not allow the Bulldogs to score.
“I don’t think we made too many adjustments in the second half,” Asbury said. “I just think we started playing like we’ve been playing all year.”
Mark Twain scored on its first possession of the second half as Torrence had a 6-yard touchdown run and ran in the two-point conversion to give the Tigers a 28-24 lead.
A couple of sacks by Ashton Hughes and Trey Monroe forced the Bulldogs to punt for the first time in the third quarter.
However, the Tigers were unable to score on their next possesion and Louisiana was in the middle of what looked to be a touchdown drive. Eckler then came up with his second takeaway of the game, when he intercepted a Harrison pass near the goal line and returned it 31 yards.
Torrence sealed the deal with his fourth touchdown run of the game with 2:25 remaining.
“We matched our season-high with 36 points,” Asbury said. “With the people we have, we can be very explosive. Especially if you have Evan, Lakoda and Landon, you can try to stop one but you got the other two.”
Mark Twain’s defense stopped Louisiana on its final possession, with Coleman Epperson and Clayton Turnbull coming up with sacks.
“This is a special group of kids,” Asbury said. “A lot of people say there wasn’t much talent here with us starting all these freshman and sophomores. To be able to pull out five wins from this group, it speaks for their work ethic.”