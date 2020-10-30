CENTER, Mo. — The Mark Twain football team’s defense bent Friday night. It never broke.
A 98-yard fumble return for a touchdown by Evan Torrence was one of three fumble recoveries by the second-seeded Tigers in the first half, and they turned it into a three-touchdown lead that led to an 18-14 victory over seventh-seeded South Shelby in the Class 1 District 2 quarterfinals.
“They drove on us, but we stopped them,” Mark Twain coach Karl Asbury said. “Offensively, we finally got going toward the end of the first half and got a score in the second half. The positives I take away from there is they battled through some adversity and got through some things.”
The matchup started as a turnover-fest with both teams losing fumbles in the game’s first eight minutes. South Shelby’s second lost fumble resulted in Torrence’s long return. Both teams fumbled again as Mark Twain’s Clayton Turnbull and South Shelby’s Elijah Kline both coming up with fumble recoveries.
Neither team was able to get much going on early in the game, with both the Cardinals and the Tigers losing fumbles within the first eight minutes of the game. Mark Twain sophomore Coleman Epperson came away with the fumble recovery for the Tigers.
South Shelby fumbled again on their next possesion, with Tigers senior Evan Torrence recovering the ball and taking it 98 yards for a touchdown.
Turnovers would remain a theme of Friday’s game in the second quarter with sophomore Clayton Turnbull coming away with a fumble recovery for Mark Twain. However, Tigers running back Landon Moss would fumble the ball away on the next Tiger possession, with Cardinals linebacker Elijah Kline recovering.
The Tigers finally got their offense going in the second quarter when Landon Moss ripped off a 55-yard run. It set up Torrence’s 1-yard touchdown run for a 12-0 halftime lead.
Torrence added an 80-yard scoring run — his third touchdown of the game — with a little more than a minute remaining in the third quarter for an 18-0 lead.
“(Torrence) is one of our two seniors, who have worked hard for four years,” Asbury said. “He’s been here and he said he didn’t want it to be his last game. He put us on his horse to get it done. He played a heck of a game.”
Despite trailing by three scores going to the fourth quarter, the Cardinals rallied.
Cardinals quarterback Trey Countryman connected with Wyatt Owens for a 51-yard pass, which set up a 6-yard touchdown run by David Fenton. A successful two-point conversion narrowed Mark Twain’s lead to 18-8.
With less than a minute remaining in the game, Fenton scored on another 6-yard touchdown run. The two-point conversion failed, leaving the Cardinals trailing by four points.
Mark Twain covered the ensuing onside kick and ran out the clock.
“Got to give them a lot of credit,” Asbury said. “South Shelby played a heck of a game. We did not play very well, and I told these guys they are fortunate to win.”
A defense that dug in its heels made that possible.
“For the most part, the defense has played well all season,” Asbury said. “That last quarter was not the best, but at desperate times, you can make plays, too. That’s what happened. The guys played well throughout the whole game to keep us in it.”
Mark Twain (3-5) will play No. 6 seed Louisiana (2-7) in the Class 1 District 2 semifinals next Friday. Louisiana advanced due to a forfeit by Principia, and the Tigers beat the Bulldogs 28-6 in the regular season finale last week.
“We got to get a better week of practice and we got to focus on what we need to do,” Asbury said. “So that’s what we are going to try to work on getting better.”