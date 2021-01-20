PALMYRA, Mo. — It all fell apart for the Palmyra girls basketball team after the first quarter in the Tony Lenzini Tournament semifinals on Wednesday.
Canton defeated Palmyra 48-17 behind a strong defensive effort to move on to the tournament final on Saturday and face top-seeded Monroe City.
Canton (10-4) had a 15-9 lead after the first quarter and piled it on in the second and third quarters, outscoring Palmyra by a 29-3 margin.
“(Canton is) really athletic and long up top,” Palmyra coach Alex Brandenburg said. “We kind of got away from what we do well, and we fell into pressure and let it beat us up. We weren’t able to do what we wanted in the half court, and it led to turnovers and bad shots.”
Tigers senior forward Abby Jarvis made her presence known in the interior by scoring 10 points, grabbing seven rebounds and playing solid defense. Canton had two other players reach double figures, with sophomore Nariah Clay scoring 11 points and freshman Macie Fisher scoring 10 points.
Palmyra freshman Candra King had six points and four rebounds to lead the Panthers’ effort, while fellow freshman Taytum White also scored six points all in the first half.
“We weren’t really knocking down shots,” Brandenburg said. “We were settling for jumpers. We stopped attacking the rim.”
Brandenburg did like the effort Palmyra put in defensively.
“We still worked hard defensively,” Brandenburg said. “We were just out of position a lot tonight. We mentally just have to be there and keep growing.”
Palmyra (5-6) will face Clark County in the third-place game on Friday.