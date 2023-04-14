PALMYRA, Mo. -- Tim Southers is out as the Palmyra varsity girls basketball coach after the Palmyra R-1 School Board voted not to renew his contract for the 2023-24 school year.
Palmyra R-1 School District superintendent Jason Harper confirmed the school board voted 7-0 on Tuesday night not to renew Southers' teaching and coaching contract.
In his lone season as head coach, Southers guided Palmyra to a 21-7 record and advanced to the Class 3 District 6 championship game before falling to South Shelby. The Lady Panthers had four players earn All-Conference honors during the 2022-23 season.
Southers also served as an assistant coach for the Palmyra boys basketball team during the 2021-22 season.
"I was totally blindsided by this decision having been informed only hours before the vote took place," Southers said. "I asked to address the board and was granted the opportunity, but the room didn't seem to receptive of my words in my opinion. They also said nothing in response to me."
Southers was evaluated by Palmyra activities director Brian Wosman on March 29, receiving the highest possible score on 29 of 33 components.
Besides his coaching duties, Southers taught U.S. History at Palmyra High School.
Southers also received a recommendation for re-employment in his teacher summative assessment from Palmyra High School Principal Jared Pontius.
Prior to coming to Palmyra, Southers was the girls basketball head coach at Payson Seymour and an assistant boys basketball coach under current Palmyra coach Brian Rea.
Southers had also been a former head women's basketball coach at Culver-Stockton College and Midway University.
Southers thanked the Palmyra community for its love and acceptance during his two years in the Flower City.
"I appreciate the overwhelming positivity I've received over the past 24 hours," Southers said. "A few negative individuals will never make me believe that the love and acceptance that my family and I received during my two years in Palmyra is a true reflection of the kind of people who make up the core of the Palmyra community."
Palmyra will search for a new girls basketball head coach, which will be its fourth in the past five seasons.
