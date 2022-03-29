Tim Walsh is returning to Quincy University as an assistant basketball coach after making several stops in multiple levels of collegiate basketball. He has 29 years of intercollegiate experience on his resume.
Walsh returns to Quincy after serving three seasons as the Associate Head Coach at Mineral Area College. In his tenure the Cardinals had a record of 78-10, won three conference championships, won one Regional Championship, advanced to the Elite Eight of the NJCAA National Championships.
Prior to coming to Mineral Area College Walsh spent 11 seasons at the NCAA Division I level. He spent 10 years with the Idaho State University men's basketball program and one year with the Wisconsin-Green Bay men’s basketball program. In his year at Green Bay the Phoenix finished with a record of 22-11 and advanced to the College Basketball Invitational. During his time at the Division I level Walsh coached 15 All-Conference players and 32 Conference All-Academic selections.
That followed a year at Eastern Arizona Community College, where he started the year as an assistant and was promoted to interim head coach in January, leading the Gila Monsters to a 15-4 record over the final two months of the season, an overall record of 31-6, and fifth place finish in the NJCAA Tournament. Walsh was named District I Coach of the Year.
In the years leading up to Eastern Arizona College, Walsh spent nine years, including three as the head coach at Southeastern Community College in West Burlington, Iowa. During his time at SCC, the Blackhawks won three National Championships and numerous players advanced to the four year and professional levels.
As mentioned above, Walsh is returning to the Hawk bench, for his third stint. He spent the 1986-1987 season, which was the first year Quincy participated in Division II basketball. After years in the high school ranks, Walsh returned to the Brown and Gold under now head coach Steve Hawkins from 1994 to 1998.
Overall, in his two head coaching stops, he owns a record of 71-41, having coached 38 future Division I players, nine NJCAA All-Americans, four NJCAA Academic All-Americans, and four NJCAA Players of the Year.
Walsh has also coached in the high school ranks at Quincy Notre Dame High School, Quincy Senior High School, and Payson Seymour High School.
Originally from Beloit, Wisconsin, Walsh earned his Bachelor of Science Degree in Physical Education from Western Illinois University.
