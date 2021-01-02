Four decades after Tommy Shaw penned the lyrics to one of Styx’s top songs off the “Paradise Theatre” album, his words still ring true for every high school basketball player and coach in Illinois.
Is it any wonder I’ve got too much time on my hands?
It’s ticking away with my sanity
I’ve got too much time on my hands
It’s hard to believe such a calamity
I’ve got too much time on my hands
And it’s ticking away, ticking away from me
That’s the chorus to “Too Much Time on My Hands,” which reached No. 9 on the Billboard Hot 100 in May 1981 and No. 2 on the Top Rock Tracks chart the same year.
These days, everyone is left with nothing but time as 2021 begins. A proposed meeting prior to Christmas between the Illinois High School Association Board of Directors and representatives from Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s office and the Illinois Department of Public Health never materialized, putting the fate of basketball season in further jeopardy.
So how are coaches, known to be creatures of habit who spend long hours at the gym during the season, dealing with sudden free time? How are they keeping their sanity?
Blue Devils’ Douglas lets creative side shine
QUINCY — Music speaks to Andy Douglas’ soul.
From the Dave Mathews Band to the hymns played on Sunday mornings, it’s provided him with peace and perspective. It led him to start playing guitar a few years ago.
Consider it his Zen moment if you will, but Douglas found playing music alleviated some of the stress associated with a highly visible position as the head coach of one of the state’s most tradition rich high school basketball programs.
With the Quincy High School boys basketball team sidelined with the rest of the prep teams across Illinois, Douglas has turned to his guitar as a welcome distraction.
“I’m not great, but I’m the best I’ve been at it since I started playing,” Douglas said with a chuckle.
What he is becoming quite skilled at takes some creativity and the right touch as well.
“I’ve been doing a lot of cooking,” said Douglas, who will be entering his seventh season coaching the Blue Devils if and when the season begins. “I’m like the chef around the house now.”
It started last spring when Douglas purchased a Blackstone griddle after Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker issued the initial state-at-home orders. He experimented with recipes, learned what worked well on the griddle and began taking suggestions from his family.
“My wife will look up stuff on Pinterest and say, ‘Hey, do you want to try this?’” Douglas said.
To date, he considers chicken fried rice and smash butter burgers his specialties.
His younger brother, Aaron, who has been living in Germany, is home for the holidays, and having seen plenty of Douglas’ cooking photos posted on social media, he arrived with plenty of requests.
“He was like, ‘I want this on Monday, this on Tuesday …,’” Douglas said.
The oldest of four brothers did his best to oblige, but some extenuating circumstances kept him from fulfilling every request. His three kids need time with their dad, too.
That’s been the biggest bonus of the season delay, the loss of Christmas tournaments and all the other issues that have arisen during coronavirus pandemic. Douglas and his wife, Linda, have been able to spend time at home with their children instead of toting them from gym to gym.
“It’s fun being around them,” Douglas said. “At times, I think they teach me more than I could ever teach them.”
He also understands what he misses when he’s at the gym. For example, he’s seeing his youngest daughter, Sloan, change daily.
“She’s putting together sentences,” Douglas said. “She’s just aware of everything around here.”
It’s been one of the blessings of the pandemic.
“I’m able to be around the house a lot more, whether that’s cooking, shooting baskets outside when it’s decent or playing Candyland with my daughter Harper,” Douglas said.
The gym is still his sanctuary.
“One of the healthy things I’m doing is I’m at the gym dang near every day,” Douglas said. “I’m in the locker room, whether that’s watching film, working out, fixing stuff up. I’m still around it. I’m going through potential game plans and those type of things.”
And he’s making sure his players are staying mentally strong, too.
“You have to keep yourself sane and understand the players are going through this too,” Douglas said. “Keep in touch with them via text message or phone calls and sending them words of encouragement. Keep your mind in a good spot.
“I don’t want to be upset or angry when I’m home with my kids. I want to live in this moment, and right now, this is the moment we’re in. Try to take advantage of that to the best of my ability.”
Mustangs’ Begeman continues working on foundations
MENDON, Ill. — When Brad Begeman and his wife, Kelle, were in their mid-20s, they purchased and built a prefabricated modular home in which many of the design specifics couldn’t be manipulated.
“A lot of the decisions were made for you,” Begeman said.
A couple decades later, they are making the decisions for themselves.
Last summer, the Begemans decided to build a new home. They hired a contractor, created a design plan and have been knee-deep in the project since its inception. It’s also been a welcome distraction for the Unity girls basketball coach, who like other coaches around the state didn’t have the opportunity to coach the Mustangs during the summer and continues to wait on a start to the winter season.
“It’s something to keep me plenty busy,” Begeman said.
It’ll distract him a little while longer.
“We were supposed to be in around Christmas, but we’re not going to quite make it there yet,” Begeman said. “It looks like mid-January.”
Maybe there will be basketball in Illinois by then. If not, Begeman and his contractor will keep commiserating about it. Brian Schuette, whose daughter Jayden is a senior on the Liberty girls basketball team, is building the Begeman’s house.
“A lot of time, when we we’re not talking about house building, we’re talking about what we’re missing out on with the kids and his daughter, especially with her being a senior,” Begeman said.
They also have to talk about the myriad of details that go into building a house, something that can be as stressful as it is enjoyable.
“I’ve heard people say it’s one of the toughest things to go through in a marriage, and they’re right,” Begeman said with a laugh. “I’ve tried to encourage the wife to have fun with it and not have self-inflicted headaches. It is stressful.
“We have to decide on everything from cabinets to flooring to paint colors to light fixtures. You name it and we have to decide on it. It’s just a lot of stuff to do.”
But they get to do it their way.
“I’ve had a lot of fun and she has too as we’ve gone along,” Begeman said. “The further it gets, the more excited you get.”
If he had basketball as a diversion, the project would be even more enjoyable.
“A lot of times, basketball is a nice escape for me,” said Begeman, who works full-time as a sales manager at Fuller Fertilizer in Sutter. “Anyone with an 8-to-5 job knows this. It gives you something else to think about. It works the other way, too. The job is a nice diversion from basketball at times.
“When I was younger, I used to lay awake at night and couldn’t let the games go. As I’ve gotten older, it doesn’t bug me as much. The passion and the desire to be there with the kids is still there.”
He’d like to see the Mustangs salvage something from this season after all that has been lost.
“Ever since I’ve been coaching high school, we’ve made it a tradition the day after Christmas in that first game at Beardstown to wear the ugly Christmas sweaters during warmups,” Begeman said. “We always looked forward to it. It’s a shame we didn’t get to do it.
“There’s a lot of stuff you’re used to at this time of year we’re not getting to do.”
Chargers’ Surprenant embraces coaching family
MACOMB, Ill. — Grant Surprenant chuckled long and loud.
Last week would have been the Beardstown Lady Tiger Classic, an annual post-Christmas gathering of the region’s small-school girls basketball teams that includes nearly every team on Illini West’s regular-season schedule.
For Surprenant, the Chargers’ ninth-year coach, it’s the opportunity for his team to play, his staff to scout and everyone to gear up for an inevitable postseason run.
“I’d be in the gym that first day at Beardstown from start to finish watching every game,” Surprenant said.
That day passed this year without him getting to watch a single game.
So how’s he maintaining his sanity without it?
That’s the question that made him chuckle.
“You know,” Surprenant said, “it’s been challenging.”
Thankfully he has nearly a dozen third- and fourth-grade girls to make challenging more fun.
Surprenant’s daughter, Elliotte, is in third grade and playing on a traveling team. With no high school basketball being played right now, Surprenant is helping coach this group. It means going to a couple practices per week and some tournaments taking place in Iowa.
He’s also helping his son, Kannon, get prepped to play in a kindergarten basketball league.
“I take a step back and look at it and it’s been great, and I’ve really enjoyed getting to work with the younger girls and the younger boys,” Surprenant said. “Being in the gym, that’s been really great as well.”
It’s the family time he appreciates more than anything else.
“We’re the type of family that is used to being in the gym from November through February,” Surprenant said. “The kids are always there, and Danielle is always there. So this has really been different for us.”
His wife, Danielle, is the athletic director at Western Illinois University, where fans have been limited at men’s and women’s basketball games. Plus, her presence on the Macomb campus will increase as the second semester begins.
“A lot of teams are coming back and starting practice,” Surprenant said. “She’s been busy and will be getting busier coming up.”
So will he as Illini West returns to in-person learning and the Chargers finally get to see their coach on a regular basis.
“I would send them text messages just to see how they’re doing, how school is going,” Surprenant said. “It’s not the same of course. I wish I could see them face-to-face. I’m optimistic though. We will be going back to school here in January and we’re going back to in-person learning. It’ll be good that I will be able to see them on a daily basis.
“I know they are missing being in the gym and competing. I feel for them. They know I am there for them if they need anything. Hopefully something good will come out of this.”
Raiders’ Meyer employing 1-on-1 tactics with son
QUINCY — Kevin Meyer’s hours haven’t changed. What takes place at the end of the day has.
An outside salesman for Midland Paper Company, Meyer works a typical businessman’s schedule, which means an early morning start and a late afternoon or early evening exit most days. During the summer, when coronavirus pandemic restrictions relaxed slightly, the sun still hung high enough on the horizon to enjoy what was left of the day.
These days, the sun is gone by the time his day ends.
“It’s weird to walk out at 4:30 p.m. and it’s getting dark and you think, ‘I should be going to practice,’” said Meyer, the Quincy Notre Dame boys basketball coach. “The weird part is not going to the next destination. Missing games is tough, but the day-to-day routine of practice is the toughest part for everyone.
“I miss my guys. I miss being around my guys.”
One of those guys lives under the same roof.
“That helps,” Meyer said of the time with his son, Jackson, who is a freshman. “Getting him ready is important.”
That’s kept them both sane.
Last week would have been the annual trip to the State Farm Holiday Classic in Bloomington-Normal, but because of the pandemic mitigations put in place by the Governor’s office, all Christmas tournaments throughout Illinois were canceled. It left the Meyers finding ways to fill their time.
Video games can consume hours.
“I’m getting a kick out of he and I playing video games,” Meyer said. “We play some Madden. Then I sit and watch him play for a little bit. That’s been enjoyable for us.”
So has having basketball on TV.
“I’ve watched more NBA than I ever have just to watch basketball,” Meyer said.
And he’s stayed in relatively constant communication with coaching colleagues and friends.
“What are you guys doing? What do you think is going to happen?” Meyer said. “That’s one of the neat things about our area. The coaches who are close stay in touch. You know what each other is going through. You’re going stir crazy and wanting to be a part of it.
“You reach out and pull the band-aid for each other a little bit more.”