QUINCY — Sam Hea isn’t looking at the calendar to tell him when it’s time to play the game.
“Whenever you have a helmet and a jersey on, it feels like football season,” the Quincy Notre Dame senior lineman said.
The excruciatingly long wait for it is finally over.
A week shy of 16 months since the Raiders lost to Williamsville in the Class 3A state semifinals, they will step back on Advance Physical Therapy Field to take on Bloomington at 7 p.m. Friday. It’s the first of three games the Raiders will play against Class 6A or bigger schools due to scheduling issues brought about by the coronavirus pandemic.
Yet, the Raiders are undaunted by the formidable foes.
“Every game is going to be like a playoff game,” senior quarterback Ike Wiley said. “We’re going to be playing big schools, but we’re going to go be competitive and do what we can do.”
Who they play and where they play is secondary to the fact they get to play.
“It’s here. It’s finally here,” Wiley said. “It’s three days away and we’re excited about it.”
That still seems surreal to some.
“We’re going to come back and take the field,” senior lineman Tyler Bertram said.
He paused to collect himself before continuing.
“You start to choke up when you talk about stuff like this because we didn’t think this was going to happen,” he said. “I think we’re all happy and excited and ready to get to Friday.”
The Raiders know these Fridays aren’t happening for everyone as some teams in Illinois have had to postpone their openers because of pandemic concerns.
“The way I’m going about it is to not take a single moment for granted,” Hea said. “This is my last year and a lot of our starters’ last year. So I think we’re going to be playing with a chip on our shoulder for these next six weeks.”
They also will be putting on display an offense with an abundance of playmakers.
Wiley threw for 1,989 yards and 21 touchdowns during the 2019 season, while also running for 623 yards and four TDs. The numbers, the composure in the pocket and the quick delivery in the passing game landed him a scholarship with Quincy University.
It helps to have targets all around. Senior wide receiver Grant Hyer caught 51 passes for 750 yards and six touchdowns, while targets like Ryan Cafun, Ben Kasparie, Jack Marth, Lake Bergman and others will get the ball either in the passing game or running out of the backfield.
“All of them. Everywhere,” Wiley said when asked who gets the ball.
A senior-laden line to work behind adds a level of security and comfort to the offense.
“The experience all over the field makes my job easy,” Wiley said.
It also changes the attitude and demeanor of this group.
“We have a lot of confidence at the start of this year more than we did at the start of past years,” Hea said.
It’s what you expect from a senior class 17 players strong.
“All of them are leaders, too,” QND coach Jack Cornell said.
Defensively, the pressure and havoc the Raiders create up front will be crucial. Marth, an all-state defensive end who has signed with Truman State, and Bergman, a middle linebacker who has signed with Quincy University, are the top two returning tacklers, while Kasparie was the kind of tackler who could run plays down from sideline to sideline.
Hyer anchors the defensive backfield, and the Raiders are blessed to have athletes ready to fill roles at every level.
“I like what (defensive coordinator Ben Morrison) has in his plan set up for this week,” Cornell said. “We have a lot of guys back on that side of the ball. All of these guys have played meaningful snaps. So we have an awful lot of experience.”
It’s needed with the schedule the Raiders face. They joined the Big 12 Conference, made up of schools from the Bloomington-Normal, Champaign and Decatur areas, for one year to ensure they could get six games scheduled. It means playing Normal Community and Normal West on the road after opening against Bloomington.
Normal Community, a Class 7A school, has made the playoffs every season since 1996. Normal West, a Class 6A program, has made the playoffs every year since 2010.
After three weeks, the Big 12 will set the schedule for the final three weeks, matching up teams based on their outcomes the first three weeks.
“It really is a playoff scenario,” Cornell said. “Every game does feel like a playoff game, and certainly once we get past the third game, it will feel like a playoff game. It’s a tournament-style setup. We’re excited about the opportunity, but we know we have an incredible challenge in front of us.
“As long as we take it one day at a time, I think we’ll be all right.”
The Raiders realize that’s all they can control and all they need to control to get the most out of this shortened season.
“It’s fading fast,” Wiley said. “We come out and try to have fun. We’re just going to enjoy it while we have it.”