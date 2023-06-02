PEORIA, Ill. -- Quincy Notre Dame had not lost a game in 67 days heading into Friday's Class 2A state semifinal game against defending state champion Joliet Catholic.
Something had to give on Friday night.
Unfortunately for QND, Hilltoppers senior left-hander T.J. Schlageter was on top of his game and helped lead Joliet Catholic to a 10-3 win over the Raiders.
"He's a good lefty arm with a good outside run," said QND head coach Rich Polak. "He challenged us early and had a good changeup. We didn't hit for the first four innings. We got to tip our hat to him."
The Louisville commit Schlageter struck out eight and limited the Raiders to three hits, two walks and three earned runs.
Friday's Class 2A state semifinal loss snapped a 32-game winning streak for QND.
"It's quite a feat," Polak said. "It's baseball. There's something different that happens every day."
Joliet Catholic jumped on Raiders senior right-hander Jake Schisler out of the gate, scoring two runs with the aid of two errors in the first inning.
"In the first inning we uncharacteristically made two errors, which we haven't done in a long time," Polak said.
Schisler did lead off the bottom of the first with a walk, but Schlageter retired the next three batters in order.
The Hilltoppers added another run in the third inning when Brett Hulbert tripled home a run.
Joliet Catholic then tacked on a pair of runs in the top of the fifth inning when Zach Pomatto hit a two-out single to score two runs and increase the Hilltoppers lead to 5-0.
That would close the book on Schisler, who went 4.2 innings with four strikeouts and allowed four walks, six hits and four earned runs.
"Jake pitched ok," Polak said. "Again, we had a couple of errors in the first inning and he made an error himself. I think some of his location might not have been normal Jake and that's why I think some of the balls they hit got hit. Tip your hat to them. They are a good ball club and are the reigning state champions for a reason."
Nolan Robb would pitch 1.1 innings in relief, followed by two-thirds of an inning by Dalton Miller.
Robb singled to end Schlageter's no-hitter with one out in the bottom of the fifth inning to spark a Raiders rally.
Robb's single was followed by Evan Kenning reaching base on a hit by pitch, which set up a two-RBI double by Colin Kurk.
Later in the fifth, Schisler singled to score Kurk and bring QND within two runs of a tie.
"There was going to be some point in the game where our offense would put some good at bats together," Polak said. "That was the inning that we did. Unfortunately, we didn't come out and do some things on the other side to limit the other runs they scored."
Both teams traded zeros in the sixth inning, but Joliet Catholic would erupt for five runs in the seventh to put the game out of reach.
QND (35-2) will face DePaul College Prep (23-15) in the Class 2A state third-place game at 3 p.m. on Saturday at Dozer Park.
Polak talked with his team about the importance of putting Friday's disappointing loss behind them in the third-place game.
"If you play baseball long enough, you are going to lose a game here or there," Polak said. "It's how you respond the next day (that's important) and i think our guys are mature enough to know that. It's going to hurt for them tonight. It hurts for me and it hurts for our fan base, but we'll come out tomorrow and we'll do what we need to do to refocus and compete tomorrow."
