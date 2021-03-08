INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — The six wrestlers representing Palmyra in Wednesday’s Class 1 boys wrestling state tournament are itching to return to the mat.
The Panthers have waited nearly two weeks since qualifying six wrestlers for state in the Class 1 Sectional 1 meet on Feb. 27, and coach Josh Buatte is as antsy to watch his boys compete as they are to wrestle.
“They are excited to get back and see what they can do,” Buatte said. “It’s an odd year and it’s a one-day tournament. So it’s a little different, but I think they are ready to compete and are chomping at the bit to get there.”
Leading the pack is Palmyra sophomore Collin Arch, the defending Class 1 120-pound state champion.
Arch is competing at 132 this season and is coming off a first-place finish in both the district and sectional meets. Arch carries a 17-0 record into state and is 62-0 in his Panthers wrestling career.
“Collin just goes out there and competes and does what he does,” Buatte said. “He will go out there and wrestle to the best of his ability. That’s what he does every time he is out on the mat.”
Palmyra senior Kaden Crane is competing in his third career state tournament after falling short of qualifying last season. Crane won the 106 sectional title to earn a spot in state for his senior campaign, and Buatte likes his draw.
“He’s sitting in a pretty good position this year to make a name for himself and go out with a bang,” Buatte said.
Palmyra junior Brayden Stevens returns to the state tournament for the third straight season as well after winning a district and sectional title at 126.
Stevens won both of his matches in the sectional meet with pins in the first period, and Buatte likes the momentum he is riding into state.
“He’s someone that we look forward to (watch) wrestling,” Buatte said. “He can come out there and compete with the best of them, if he wants to do that. If he’s firing on all cylinders like he has been lately ... it’s going to be hard to stop him.”
Panthers junior Nolyn Richards is making his second straight appearance in the state tournament after finishing second at 195 in the sectional meet.
After his first trip to state last year, Buatte said Richards has been eager for another shot at a state medal.
“He’s practicing way better this year than he has in the past,” Buatte said. “Much more confident stepping in on the mat. Then, he’s just coming out there and beating kids who didn’t expect him to compete as good as he has.”
Panthers junior Luke Triplett is also making his second straight state tournament appearance after coming in second at 220 in the sectional meet.
Buatte said Triplett has kept his intensity level high throughout the season.
“He’s looking forward to getting there and making another statement at state,” Buatte said. “He’s going to have to come through and wrestle some really tough kids in the first couple of rounds.”
Losing in the sectional championship match is also extra motivation for Triplett heading to state.
“He’s just going to go out there and wrestle the match that’s out in front of him,” Buatte said. “He’s a kid that’s come through this year and he’s wrestling at another level than in year’s past.”
Palmyra sophomore Hayes Miller had the toughest road to the state tournament. Miller lost his sectional quarterfinal match and had to win his next two matches to qualify for his second state appearance.
“There’s never a dull moment when you watch Hayes wrestle,” Buatte said. “Win or lose, he’s going to gut it out with whoever he’s out there with. He doesn’t really care who he’s out on the mat with, he’s going to go out there and compete with the best of them.”