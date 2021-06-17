CHARLESTON, Ill. — After finishing the sixth of eight laps in the 3,200-meter race Thursday a second faster than West Hancock’s Miles Sheppard, Trenton Wesclin’s Justin Mumford edged himself to the front of the pack.
Still, his lead was miniscule.
Mumford was less than three-tenths of a second ahead of Sheppard and the rest of the field, but his closing kick was spectacular.
It made his margin of victory substantial.
Mumford moved ahead by eight-tenths of second after the seventh lap and then ripped off a 59.4-second final lap, winning the state title at the Class 1A boys state track and field championships at Eastern Illinois University’s O’Brien Stadium.
The Wesclin senior finished in 9 minutes, 18.26 seconds, edging Elgin Harvest Christian’s Mathew Olech by nearly two seconds. Sheppard, who led the first five laps and set the pace out of the blocks, earned all-state honors with his fourth-place finish, running a 9:30.70.
He finished third in the 3,200 as a freshman in 9:40.90.
Sheppard, a junior, missed the chance for a second medal in the 1,600 run as he finished 13th in 4:37.46.
The West Hancock 4x800 relay team of Noah Stout, Quentin Althar, Simeon Kyle and Dominick Quinlan also medaled, finishing ninth in 8:31.59
Central’s Sterling Stotts was the only other area individual to medal, finishing ninth in the high jump as he cleared 1.90 meters.
Illini West brought home medals in two relay events.
The Chargers took sixth in the 4x800 relay as the foursome of Cole Kirkham, Forest Wilde, Matt McDowell and Eli Newton finished in 8:27.99.
Illini West took ninth in the 4x200 relay, with the team of Brayden McGinity, Will Deitrich, Max Dittmer and Coulter Fry finishing in 1:32.84.