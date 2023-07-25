HAMILTON, Ill. -- It's a new era for West Hancock football.
Coy Dorothy takes over as Titans head coach after several years as an assistant with the hopes of turning the West Hancock football program around.
"These kids have really bought in since I took over," Dorothy said. "What I really wanted to stress to them was buying into it and believing what we are doing as a coaching staff. They are really tight-knit. I keep telling them I got high expectations for them, but the nice thing is they also have high expectations for themselves."
West Hancock has fallen on tough times since last qualifying for the postseason during the 2018 season, which was an end of a four-year playoff run.
The Titans are coming off a 1-8 record in 2022 and are hoping to improve upon that record this coming season.
"I want to win more than one game," said Titans linebacker/running back Jake Martens. "Which I think is very possible from what I've seen so far."
West Hancock has had a higher turnout this season, with close to 60 kids coming out to summer camp.
"We had a down year last year and in the last few years," Dorothy said. "We return a lot since we only graduated four kids. There's a lot of sophomores who saw varsity time last year, so I'm looking for that junior class this year. We got some new faces who are going to be seniors who are going to step up."
Dorothy said the kids have been hyped up about playing football.
"I told the coaches that I'm super proud of them," Dorothy said. "They are further along now than I thought they would be. They picked up easily on the concepts and the terminology and just stuff like that. I think what helps with that is the attendance this summer."
Another change will be under center with the graduation of Tanner Barnett.
There has been a competition between junior Gavin Grothaus and senior Evan Carel over the summer for the starting quarterback role.
"They both competed well," Dorothy said. "With them, it's a good competition and there's no bad blood or anything. There's just two kids wanting that job and doing a lot of things to get it. It's still open."
Junior Grayson Conkright and Martens will be the Titans primary running backs.
At receiver, West Hancock will look to a trio of junior and a duo of seniors just joining the team -- Gage Scott and Carter Barnes.
"It's definitely going to be different," Martens said. "We are going to pass a lot more. Hopefully that work the way we think it will. I don't see why it wouldn't work with the way we've done it at 7-on-7s."
The offensive line will be led by senior guard Charles Dadant, who has two years of varsity experience.
West Hancock will also return three other players with varsity experience in Alex Brown, Braxton Scott and Kyle Smith, with the latter player returning from an ACL injury he suffered during the first practice of last season.
"The one thing that I wanted to do when I took over as head coach is let the offensive line be themselves," Dorothy said. "They are such a different group in a good way. They got to have their own identity and they kind of done that. They've been pushing themselves every day over the summer and I'm pretty confident in them."
Several of the offensive line players will also play defensive line, with some younger players being mixed in.
"We'll have some defensive ends that saw varsity time last year and have some experience," Dorothy said. "Which I think is good because they got a feel for the game. It's a higher pace than JV football."
Dorothy will look to Dadant, Conkright and Martens at linebacker, with Carel possibly getting time there when not playing in the defensive backfield.
"I think that's where our strength is going to be, which is our athleticism," Dorothy said. "Our goal is to play fast and be athletic."
The new defensive philosophy has had a buy-in from the team.
"The defense is going to be good," Martens said. "We've changed up our defense a lot. I like the way it's looking so far."
Tyler Walker returns as the special teams coach for the Titans.
"(Walker) did a great job with it last year," Dorothy said. "What I told the kids is that football is not just offense and defense. It's a three-phase type of game -- offense, defense and special teams. If we get the kickoff return and they turn it over, that's a big momentum shift. I think they kind of understand how big little moments in a game can be."
Turning around West Hancock will not happen overnight, but the new coaching staff has gone over well with the kids.
"I like it," Martens said. "I think it's going good. I think (Dorothy) is taking charge like he should and I think it's going great."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.