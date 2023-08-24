QUINCY -- Another exciting season of Lady Blue Devils volleyball is now underway, but the QHS faithful will have to wait until Saturday's tournament to see the team's potential first victory.
The Titans defeated QHS in two straight sets to hand them their first loss of the season. Glenwood put the pressure on the Lady Blue Devils early in set number one with a convincing 25-13 score. Set two QHS seemed to find their footing more, but still lost a close one 25-23.
QHS girls volleyball head coach Katelin Brown hoped the team came out stronger but was pleased on how the girls hung in there and battled in the second set.
“I just told them how I was extremely proud of how we ended that set, getting those first game jitters out is always a thing," said Brown. "I wish we would’ve came out a little bit stronger but we can’t always get what we want but I am really proud of how we ended that game.”
She also stated the key differences between both sets and the type of style Glenwood attacked them with that they'll need to adjust to against other fast offenses they might see.
“Chatham ran a very quick offense that we’re working on getting used to but we don’t see too many teams like that," said Brown. "So we were trying to read their setter and the hitters on where they were going which sped us up, going forward we'll need to slow down and reset our minds instead of everything just going so fast."
Junior outside hitter Kaley Summers led the way for QHS in kill percentage being 45% and was second highest on the team in attack attempts with 11. She also had three digs.
Junior Lydia Peters had the most attack attempts with 12 and was second behind Summers in kill percentage being 41%. Junior outside and middle hitter Ayanna Douglas had a team high with five digs and was tied for first in blocks with sophomore middle hitter Madison Loos with two.
Junior libero Abby Bunch had three digs on the night.
Summers stated the team being more poised in between sets and the preparation that went into their first game of the season.
“We’ve been working really hard in preparation for this game and I think the first set we were kind of nervous and the second set we were able to get our nerves out of the way and I think we did good overall in the second set," said Summers. "Their offense was really fast which we’re not used to but overall we played well at the end just need some more work facing faster offenses so after this will probably focus on that.”
Brown noted how Summers played tonight and the versatile skillset she has that will be key for QHS this season as they look to have better nights than their home opener.
“Kaley Summers is a very consistent player she’s someone we go to she’s an all-around player we love that from her," said Brown. "I thought she had some great kills from the back row today which we’ve been pushing a lot and we’ve also been working really hard with our setters trying to run the court."
Among a couple of other players that played well in the loss, Brown also praised Bunch for being all over the floor and trying her best to keep balls alive up against a relentless Glenwood team.
The Titans certainly came out sharp as they carried their fast pace offense into the second set, they got off to a 8-1 start in set number one but had to earn a victory in set number two with QHS settling down.
QHS (0-1) will look to earn their first wins of 2023 this weekend in a home tournament against East St. Louis and Winchester.
"We know what things we got to work on now in practice tomorrow before our big tournament on Saturday so we’re ready to make those changes and keep moving on into the season," said Brown.
