QUINCY -- Another exciting season of Lady Blue Devils volleyball is now underway, but the QHS faithful will have to wait until Saturday's tournament to see the team's potential first victory.

The Titans defeated QHS in two straight sets to hand them their first loss of the season. Glenwood put the pressure on the Lady Blue Devils early in set number one with a convincing 25-13 score. Set two QHS seemed to find their footing more, but still lost a close one 25-23.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.