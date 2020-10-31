ELMWOOD, Ill. — West Hancock cross country coach Brad Neisen felt his team had a good shot at placing fourth in Saturday’s Class 1A Elmwood Sectional.
His team did him one better.
The Titans placed third overall at Maple Lane Country Club with a team score of 128, finishing behind Stanford Olympia (36) and sectional host Elmwood (85).
“We ran well, that’s all I’ve got to say,” a proud Neisen said after the meet.
Miles Sheppard paced West Hancock once again by taking second in 15 minutes, 2 seconds, seven seconds behind Stanford Olympia’s Charlie Kistner. It was the third consecutive season Sheppard placed second at the sectional.
Noah Stout was the first “MVP” for Neisen, however, after placing ninth for the Titans in 16:05, a career-best time.
“Noah ran stout today,” Neisen said. “He stepped up big. Wow. He left it all out on the course, that’s for sure. He pulled out a medallion there. He’s pretty happy about that. Being a junior and medaling at sectionals is a pretty big accomplishment.
“He had run a couple of good races there, so I knew he could run low, but I was hoping for 16:20. His goal was to make it to state at the beginning of the season, and he definitely would have made it today.”
Parker Quinlan took 21st in 16:21 to nearly give West Hancock three top-20 finishes.
“When you have three good runners and they place high, all of a sudden you’re sitting really good,” Neisen said. “It was definitely a good day.”
Even if Stout’s time was a bit of a shock, Neisen figured his top three runners would push the pace. However, the overall team performance hinged on its final scorers.
That’s where freshman Quinten Althar and senior Simeon Kyle emerged. Althar ran a 17:34 to place 57th — just behind Liberty’s Lucas Obert in 56th with a 17:32 — and Kyle came across in 17:48 to place 71st and give the Titans five counting times under 18 minutes.
The runners faced a strong headwind through the entire race, not conditions typically associated with fast times, which made the team’s accomplishments even more satisfying.
“A freshman running a 17:34 on a day like this? That’s phenomenal,” Neisen said. “There were so many guys you could have given MVP today. Noah, obviously, but Quinten with his performance only being a freshman and placing 57th, that’s awesome.
“(Kyle) would have been my third MVP today, too. He came into the season the most out of shape of all the guys ... but once he started and started focusing, he worked hard every day and got better. And here it is, in his last race in his IHSA season when we need him the most, he steps up and delivers.”
Six of the seven runners for West Hancock in Saturday’s sectional return for next season, with Sheppard and Stout coming back for their senior season and the other four returners all embarking on their sophomore campaigns.
“This definitely raises the bar for next season,” Neisen said. “We’ve been getting noticed state-wide recently, and today being third behind two of the best teams in the state gives us a boost. People are going to see all those freshmen in our finishers and think, ‘Wow, these guys are going to get better.’”
Illini West also had a top-20 individual finish, with senior Eli Newton crossing the line in 16:38 to place 19th. Cole Kirkham finished his first sectional meet for the Chargers in 18:52.
Illini West also had two runners in the girls race, with junior Katelyn Dennis placing 32nd in 20:35 and freshman Emma Whitaker finishing 48th in 21:06 in her first sectional race. Quincy Notre Dame junior Teresa Drotar was 40th in 20:53, and Unity junior Elizabeth Adams — competing in her first cross country season since 7th grade — placed 68th overall in 21:48.