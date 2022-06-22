QUINCY — Caren Kemner is the most decorated female athlete in Quincy’s storied sports history.
She led Quincy Notre Dame to a combined four state championships in volleyball and softball.
And she was a three-time United States Olympian in volleyball.
Even with all she accomplished, Kemner faced her share of challenges and obstacles while in her competitive prime in the 1980s and 1990s.
Female athletes were often considered inferior to their male counterparts.
And they lagged behind the men in terms of backing, support and acceptance.
“Absolutely, women have had to fight a lot of battles to gain notoriety and respect,” Kemner said. “We have made a lot of progress, but we still have a long way to go. We are still trying to gain recognition.”
Women are still striving for equality in athletics, but they have made significant gains because of the implementation and enforcement of Title IX.
It hasn’t happened overnight, but Title IX has had an enormous impact in creating more opportunities for women in sports.
Thursday marks the 50th anniversary of Title IX.
Widely regarded as the most transformative measure in the history of women’s athletics in the United States, Title IX was passed into law on June 23, 1972.
Title IX outlawed discrimination on the basis of gender within any federally funded educational program or activity.
Athletics have been at the center of Title IX from virtually the beginning.
“Honestly, I am so thankful for it,” Quincy University women’s basketball coach Kaci Bailey said. “Without it, I wouldn’t be in the position I am in. I wouldn’t have had a full-ride scholarship that I had as a player and wouldn’t have received the opportunities I have in athletics.”
Bailey played collegiately at Southern Illinois. She served as an assistant coach at the NCAA Division I level before taking over as head coach at NCAA Division II Quincy last season.
“I definitely have an appreciation for where we are at now – females before me didn’t have the same opportunities I was given,” Bailey said. “That is when you grasp the importance and significance of what Title IX has done. We are still progressing and moving forward.”
Title IX has served as the flagship legislation for the growth of high school and college female athletic programs.
Women’s sports have experienced remarkable gains in the past half-century.
The number of female participants in high school has grown from fewer than 300,000 girls nationwide in 1972 to more than 3.5 million.
Participation in girls’ high school sports rose by 178 percent (from under 300,000 to 800,000) in the first year of Title IX.
By the end of Title IX’s first decade, total girls’ participation was 53.1 percent that of the boys. It was just eight percent in 1971.
“Title IX really exposed the disparity,” Kemner said.
Opportunities that weren’t available for women 50 years ago are now widely accessible.
Title IX has opened the doors for high profile athletes like Simone Biles, Mia Hamm, Sue Bird and Candace Parker to excel.
Before Title IX, it was a major struggle for young women to even receive an opportunity to play sports.
Margie Wright was an aspiring young athlete in eastern Illinois who made a boys’ Little League baseball team as a 10-year-old.
“Then they decided they weren’t going to let me play because I was a girl,” she said. “It just crushed me.”
Wright’s father started a girls’ softball team so his daughter would have a chance to play.
“My parents raised us to believe we could do anything we wanted if we worked hard,” Wright said. “We weren’t going to be denied.”
Wright ran into another roadblock when she enrolled at Warrensburg-Latham High School in the late 1960s.
“There weren’t any sports teams for girls,” Wright said. “I was a cheerleader in football and basketball because that was the closest that I could get to the field and the court.”
Wright still wanted to compete and discovered one of her friends had made the basketball team at Illinois State University.
“At that point, I told my parents I wanted to go to college,” she said. “We got a bank loan from my dad’s credit union to help pay for college.”
That decision launched a Hall of Fame career.
Wright played field hockey, basketball and softball at ISU from 1970-74. She was a member of the 1973 Redbird team that finished as national runner-up in softball.
“I never received a penny in terms of any kind of scholarship, but I would do it all over again,” she said. “It was an incredible experience and I never looked back. I got into coaching, and I wanted other women to have the opportunity to play in college. The women started receiving scholarships and that obviously was very important.”
Title IX went into effect during Wright’s playing career.
“Title IX has had a tremendous impact on female athletics,” Wright said. “The implementation of it had an even bigger impact later on when institutions had to enforce it.”
Wright was the head softball coach at Illinois State from 1981-85 before heading to California to take over the program at Fresno State.
She led the charge for better facilities and Fresno State built the first softball stadium on a college campus.
The Bulldogs led the nation in attendance 20 times during Wright’s 27 seasons.
She led Fresno State to a national title in 1998 and had three other teams finish second. When Wright retired, she was the winningest softball coach in NCAA history.
Wright was an assistant coach on the 1996 U.S. Olympic Team that won a gold medal in Atlanta. Five of her Fresno State players were on that team.
“That was the opportunity of a lifetime,” she said. “Without Title IX, that would have never happened.”
Wright has positively impacted hundreds of student athletes.
One of them was Lori Vogel, a standout on Quincy Notre Dame state championship teams in volleyball, basketball and softball in the early 1980s.
Wright recruited Vogel to pitch for Illinois State. Vogel went on to become a two-time all-conference selection for the Redbirds and was inducted into the ISU Hall of Fame.
“I would have never had the opportunities I had without Title IX,” she said. “I went to Illinois State on a full athletic scholarship. There weren’t many of us at the time. I was lucky.”
Even with all the success QND had in the early 1980s, Vogel said it wasn’t always easy being on Lady Raider teams at that time.
“The boys’ basketball team always got the gym for practice after school,” she said. “We practiced at the Catholic Youth Organization gym on 7th and Broadway. The only time we practiced on our home floor was when the boys had a game on Friday night. Then we got the gym after school.”
The QND baseball team had a field at the school while the softball team practiced on grass at the end of the football field.
And up until 1982, Notre Dame girls wore the same uniforms for volleyball, basketball and softball.
“Female athletes were treated like second-class citizens,” said Vogel, now the pitching coach for the QND softball team.
In January 2022, Vogel was vocal in a letter questioning why there was no broadcast for the Quincy High-Quincy Notre Dame girls’ basketball game.
Local radio stations broadcast QHS and QND boys’ games, home and away.
“I believe Quincy has local businesses who would support the promotion of a community event such as this game,” Vogel wrote. “The QND girls are ranked No. 2 in the state, and QHS has a very good team. Girls’ sports are news. Do better, Quincy. It’s 2022.”
As much as Title IX has benefited female athletics, many observers believe the interpretation has been damaging to some men’s sports.
Kemner brings an interesting perspective to the Title IX issue. She is now the head men’s volleyball coach at Quincy University.
“I can definitely see both sides as a female who coaches a men’s sport,” she said. “It’s a struggle sometimes for men’s sports and there are challenges. Athletics should be open to both sides and there should be parity.”
Wrestling and gymnastics are among the male sports whose numbers have been dramatically reduced. Schools have dropped men’s programs to become Title IX compliant.
Among the schools that have dropped men’s programs are Wisconsin and Iowa State in baseball, and Oregon and Boise State in wrestling
For the most part, women still lack the funding and quality of facilities that are available for men’s teams.
However, there also have been significant signs of progress in recent years for females in athletics.
The NCAA women’s basketball championship game between No. 1 South Carolina and No. 2 Connecticut on April 3 set a record for the most-watched college basketball game on ESPN in more than a decade.
The U.S. women’s national soccer team reached a settlement that will equalize pay between the women’s and men’s teams.
“We still have a long way to go from an equality standpoint,” Bailey said. “I’m very proud of the USA soccer team and the fight they had to get equal pay. We are moving in the right direction in a lot of areas.
“More WNBA games are being aired on television, and they had great attendance at the Women’s College World Series.”
Bailey attributes much of that to the doors opened by Title IX.
“I’m very grateful for what it’s done for females and athletics,” she said. “I am super blessed to lead a college basketball program and be able to provide opportunities for young women.
“We need to continue to use our voice and platform to push for more changes moving forward.”
One recent setback came in 2021 when the women were provided with inferior weight-training facilities to the men during the NCAA basketball tournaments.
The story received national attention.
“I was extremely disappointed in the NCAA for what happened there,” Bailey said. “That obviously should not happen.”
Kemner also was frustrated by the issue.
“It’s still a fight for females,” she said. “And we have to continue to push for change.”
Kemner remains a vocal supporter of what Title IX has done for women’s athletics.
“I think it’s amazing – I really do,” she said. “The opportunity I had in volleyball took me to the pinnacle of the sport as an Olympian. I saw women’s sports evolve so much when I played. The number of girls playing sports now is astronomical. It’s really impressive to see.”
Kemner said the fight continues for equality in athletics.
“Women’s sports have come a long, long way,” she said. “But there is so much more that has to be done. We need to keep pushing for more for females in athletics – exposure, staffing, budgets, salaries, scholarships. It needs to be that way to provide opportunities for both women’s and men’s sports.”
Wright is scheduled to speak during an upcoming Title IX celebration at Illinois State.
“Women are still fighting this battle and a lot of work is still left to do,” she said. “All we are asking is for everything to be equal and create a competitive environment where you can teach values.
“Girls should have an opportunity to do whatever they want. Why shouldn’t it be the same for both genders?”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.