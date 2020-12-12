MONROE CITY, Mo. — Junior guard Kyle Hays didn’t score a single point for the Monroe City boys basketball team in its 58-36 victory over Palmyra in the finals of the Monroe City Tournament. He did everything else.
Hays finished with a game-high eight rebounds and five assists as Monroe City won its third straight home tournament title.
“He might not have been on the scoreboard, but he does stuff in so many different ways,” Monroe City junior Joshua Talton said. “If he’s not scoring, he steps it up on defense. He’s just a great player all around.
“He’s a dog out there. He hustles every play.”
Hays’ hustle is contagious, too.
“It gives us kind of an excitement,” Talton said of watching the 5-foot-10 Hays fight for rebounds, despite typically being one of the shortest players on the court. “You see Kyle getting rebounds and we just say, ‘If Kyle’s doing it, then we should, too.’”
Its’s a mentality Monroe City coach Brock Edris has been looking for from his team.
“Our kids have so much confidence in each other when they shoot, it’s almost like they stand around and watch and feel like every shot is supposed to go in,” Edris said. “We said if want to really improve as a team, we have to hit the offensive glass and create some extra opportunities for ourselves, and Kyle did that tonight.”
Hays did that three times, actually. He pulled down an offensive rebound, immediately whipped a pass to a waiting teammate who finished with ease at the rim. It helps that Hays has plenty of scoring options around him.
Talton finished with a game-high 20 points, leading Monroe City (5-0) in scoring for a fifth straight game, while Jaedyn Robertson put in 14 points and Logan Buhlig had 11 points.
Robertson even showed off his range by knocking down two deep 3-pointers in the first half, including one just before the halftime buzzer to put Monroe City ahead 34-17.
“We’ve got a lot of different pieces and a lot of different guys who can score in a multitude of ways,” Edris said. “You saw in the first half, Jaedyn was able to stretch out behind the 3-point line, probably by about 4 or 5 feet. Abe Haerr is looking at him kind of like he’s crazy, but he shoots that shot and hits it. That makes him say, ‘Well, I guess I have to go out there and guard that kid.’”
Monroe City was locked in defensively as well. After allowing 10 points in the first quarter, Monroe City only gave up seven points in the second quarter and allowed Palmyra just four points in the third.
“They defended us very well,” Palmyra coach Ryan Wood said. “We were fighting for any kind of open look tonight, and we just didn’t get much tonight, so hats off to Monroe.”
Palmyra turned the ball over nine times in the first quarter, leading to an early 19-10 deficit, but it only gave up five more turnovers the rest of the way. Where Palmyra struggled was the boards, as Monroe City won the rebounding battle 27-15.
“I just thought we got out-toughed tonight,” Wood said. “We have to learn from it. Everybody hates to lose, but sometimes that’s when you learn the most.”
Zane Meyers finished with 13 points and Aaron Stamper had 10 points in his first game of the season after spending much of the last month in quarantine. Palmyra has only been together as a full team for less than a week, and Edris knows it will be a much different game when the two teams inevitably meet again.
“It’s always a chess match with Palmyra and Coach Wood’s team. They are going to go back and get better,” Edris said. “Some of these guys have only been practicing for a week. They’ll get in better shape, they will take care of the ball a little bit better, and he’s going to have his team prepared and have some wrinkles we haven’t seen before.”