QUINCY -- The Lady Raiders softball team have overpowered many of their opponents this season with six shutout wins and eight wins by at least 10 or more runs.
Their game against Tolono Unity Saturday afternoon was a different feeling for QND as the Lady Rockets handed them their first loss at The Backyard by a score of 7-6 in seven innings.
Caitlin Bunte gave her thoughts on the team's performance in Saturday's one run loss.
"We just had to keep battling," said Bunte. "We didn't start off well but then Payton started us off with a really big hit and even though we didn't get anything out of that inning we just kept working and trying to get better throughout the game."
Tolono Unity set the tone early with two runs on the board in the top of the first inning winning it 2-0. They would follow that up in the top of the second with an RBI single to extend their lead to 3-0.
Payton Stupavsky would get big hit, being a double to put QND on base in the bottom of the second. Then with two on base QND would get a huge play from Caitlin Bunte with a three-run homer to tie the game up 3-3.
QND head coach Eric Orne talked about the pitching prowess from Tolono Unity and the competitiveness between two great softball programs.
"It was high level softball game," said Orne. "Tolono Unity is a great softball program so we knew it be a battle, we had a game this week where I didn't think we competed as well. Today I thought our competitive edge was great we found different ways to affect the game doing different things coming up with some clutch hits."
"They changed a lot of speeds on the mound, like I said they’re high-level softball program it was just a battle, give them a lot of credit they got big hits and made timely plays that's what made this a great atmosphere for softball today."
The third and fourth innings would see zero runs and not much being given to either side as the intensity of the game would increase going into the final three innings.
Top of the fifth would see the Lady Rockets put two more on the board retaking the lead 5-3. QND would answer back though as Alyssa Ley would hit a double and Logan Pieper would get an RBI double to tie the game up again.
The bottom of the sixth would see Bunte hit her second home run of the day setting the score at 6-6 heading into the seventh. The Lady Rockets would end up putting one more on the board in the seventh securing the 7-6 tight win over QND.
Bunte went 2-4, with four RBIs, two home runs and two runs.
Abbey Schreacke went 1-4.
Brooke Boden went 1-2 with two walks.
Alyssa Ley went 1-3, with one walk and a double.
Logan Pieper went 1-1, with a double and two RBIs.
Payton Stupavsky went 1-4, with a double and one run.
Mackenzie Flachs, Paige Blivens and Amber Durst each had one run.
Bunte pitched all seven innings, with nine hits allowed, six earned runs, three walks and five strikeouts.
Orne was still proud of how the girls played today crediting Bunte and Pieper along with the team for coming out playing hard and contributing to a high-quality softball game on Saturday.
"Bunte had those two big home runs, Pieper had a big two out hit, but the girls played well it was just a battle," said Orne. "Give credit to Tolono Unity, they made some big hits, made timely plays when they needed to so we just have to get back to practice and try and get over this hump so that if we end up in a game like this again we can come out of it successful and win."
QND (15-3) has loss two of their last three games and will look to bounce back on Monday at 4:30 p.m. where they will host conference foe host Barry Western.
Orne talked about the team's mindset heading into the ladder part of their schedule with the postseason right around the corner.
"It's a big conference game, we're still trying to win a conference championship, regional seeding will be voted next week so we just want to get off to a great start to the week with a win on Monday," said Orne.
