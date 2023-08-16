QUINCY -- Michigan State men's basketball head coach Tom Izzo will headline the Quincy University Men's Basketball Annual Tip-Off Banquet at Pepsi Arena, which was announced on Wednesday morning by Quincy University.
The Hall of Famer has been the head coach at Michigan State University since 1995, leading the Spartans to 10 Big Ten championships, eight Final Fours and the 2000 NCAA National Championship.
"It's not often you get a Hall of Fame coach to take time out of their schedule right before the season begins, but Coach Izzo isn't your average coach," said QU men's basketball head coach Steve Hawkins. "He's a special person and a good friend. You won't want to miss the opportunity to hear him speak on a variety of topics. This is going to be a special night in Quincy."
Izzo has returned Michigan State to national prominence and placed his name in the NCAA record books and has led MSU to 25 straight NCAA Tournament appearances, which is the longest active streak among Division I coaches and tied for the longest streak all-time.
Izzo has won 687 games, which is fifth-most by any coach in his first 28 seasons in college basketball history.
"I'm very excited to help out my longtime friend, Coach Hawk," Izzo said. "I'm excited to meet and speak with the good people of Quincy. It will be a fun evening."
The QU Men's Basketball Tip-Off Banquet will begin at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 17 and includes a dinner buffet and meet-and-greet opportunity. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m.
Individual tickets are $125 and couple tickets are $200. Tables for eight people are available for $750 and the meet-and-greet with photo opportunity is $50 per person.
For more information, contact QU men's basketball assistant coach Troy Potts at 217-440-0019. Purchase tickets at www.quincy.edu/tipoff.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.