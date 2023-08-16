Quincy University
H-W File Photo/Mike Sorensen

QUINCY -- Michigan State men's basketball head coach Tom Izzo will headline the Quincy University Men's Basketball Annual Tip-Off Banquet at Pepsi Arena, which was announced on Wednesday morning by Quincy University.

The Hall of Famer has been the head coach at Michigan State University since 1995, leading the Spartans to 10 Big Ten championships, eight Final Fours and the 2000 NCAA National Championship.

