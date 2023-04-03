MENDON, Ill. — Considering the recent down pours and tornado warnings, western Illinois has not been exactly ideal for spring sports — especially baseball.
But after today’s sunshine, Unity and Pittsfield are hopeful for the coming growth after gaining more experience with live pitching.
“We’ve been fighting the elements,” said Unity head coach Tyler McAllister. “We’ve only played probably half the games in our schedule so far. We’re struggling a little bit early in the season as everybody in the Midwest does; not being able to see live pitching and not taking a single ground ball in the field until our third game.”
The Mustangs fell to Pittsfield 6-2, mainly due to junior Brennan Tomhave’s impressive performance on the mound for the Saukees.
Tomhave was the winning pitcher after going seven innings with 13 strikeouts, while allowing five hits, two walks, and two earned runs.
“Near the end of last year as a sophomore (Tomhave) was pushing to be our ace,” said Pittsfield head coach Jerred Heinz. “He’s got a little zip on his fastball. This year he has a little velo that he’s been able to fool guys with and a really nice slider.”
This is just Tomhave’s second performance of the season after coming off of a knee injury.
“He did a really nice job first game out (against Rushville),” said Heinz. “he’s gonna be one of our top guys this year for sure.”
Lead off batter Luke Saxe opened the game with a solo home run in the first inning, setting the tone for Pittsfield’s dominance. He went 1-for-2 with two walks, two runs, and an RBI.
Nolan Daniel went 1-for-2 with a triple, a run, and an RBI for Pittsfield, while Luke Archer went 1-for-3 with a run and a stolen base.
Mustangs starting pitcher Gavin Koenig was the losing pitcher after going four innings with three strikeouts while allowing five hits, two walks, and five earned runs.
Sawyer Allen pitched the final three innings in relief for Unity with five strikeouts — allowing no hits, four walks, and no earned runs.
“We’re pitching really well right now,” said McAllister. “I was a little bit skeptical just because we don’t have a lot of guys with a ton of varsity experience on the mound, but man we’re pitching it well. Gavin (Koenig) threw the heck out of the ball today against a good quality Pittsfield team.”
At the plate, Gage Bruns went 2-for-3 with an RBI complemented by Ben McClelland who went 1-for-3 with an RBI for the Mustangs.
Unity is currently 2-3 overall and will play cross-state rival Canton at home on Tuesday.
Pittsfield is now 3-2 overall and will play Beardstown away on Wednesday.
“This year we’ve added some teams to prepare us for Regionals,” said Heinz. “(We plan to) keep grinding it out. We’re just trying to stay focused and make the most of our opportunities. I think this is a group that can win 20-plus games and a regional title if we just continue to do the little things -- get quality pitching, play good defense, and put the bat on the ball.”
