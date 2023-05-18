QUINCY – One step closer to a NCAA Division II Midwest regional championship is where the number one seed Quincy University baseball team stands after defeating the number four seeded Warriors of Wayne State University.
Thursday afternoon in front of the Quincy faithful, the hawks defeated the warriors 18-8 in nine innings, after trailing 6-0 after the top of the second inning. QU would go on to hit seven home runs the rest the day in the win.
QU infielder Nolan Wosman credited the team’s resilience shown after a 6-0 hole to begin the game.
“We talked about it all year long trying to win the last hour and we kind of expected things to start to go our way with Spencer on the mound,” said Wosman. “I think we did a good job showing that we don’t have to have a perfect start for us to still find a way to win. That’s a good ball club and we’re at the point of the year where anyone who steps on the field is going to be a pretty good ball club.”
Wosman would have two of the seven home runs while also going 3-4, with four RBIs, three runs and a walk.
The bottom of the second would see QU get their first few runs on the board after a double RBI from outfielder Brock Boynton, resulting in a run for outfielder Ben Dahlof.
Shortstop Gino D’Alessio who would end the day leading the team in home runs and RBIs, would have a two RBI home run to cut the lead to 6-3.
Top of the third would see QU take their first lead and never look back starting off with a three RBI home run from first baseman Austin Simpson as Wosman and first baseman Lance Logsdon both scored. D’Alessio would hit his second home run of the day resulting in two RBI to give QU an 8-6 lead.
D’Alessio went 3-6, with three home runs, five RBIs and three runs. He spoke on the team’s hitting today and experience playing a pivotal role in their postseason win Thursday.
“We got punched in the face first, but we’re a veteran group, playing at our place so there was no panic," D'Alessio said. "We had good at bats up and down our lineup all day that helped us finish the job.”
QU starting right handed pitcher Spencer Walker would get a strikeout for the Hawks’ third out in the top of the fourth along with a ground out and lined out to keep Wayne State off the board.
Walker would be the winning pitcher, pitching for 5.2 innings, allowing eight earned runs, 12 hits allowed, three walks and five strikeouts.
Logsdon would have a two RBI home run, with catcher Luke Napleton scoring. Back to back home runs would come from Wosman and Simpson in the bottom of the fourth to push the hawks’ lead to 14-7. The hitting would continue for QU as Wayne State struggled to contain them.
D’Alessio would have his third and final home run in the bottom of the sixth along with a two RBI home run from Wosman to push the lead to 18-8 with three innings to go.
QU head coach Matt Schissel credited the play of D’Alessio and Wosman along with the play the team got from Walker on the mound.
“When you’re chasing six in the second inning you never know what’s going to happen, their bats showed up, we really just had one bad inning from Spencer,” said Schissel. “We talked about it, made adjustments he came back out there did a really good job, and offensively we took care of business. Early when we’re chasing, when we’re down, big time players make big time plays when we need it and that’s what they did, and we got the job done.”
Right handed pitcher Carter Endisch would come in relief for left handed pitcher Nolan Roseman in the top of the eighth trying to hold off Wayne State to finish off the day.
Roseman would pitch for 1.1 innings, allowing zero hits, zero runs and three walks.
Endisch would have three strikeouts all coming in the top of the ninth, he would finish the game allowing one hit, zero runs and two walks in two innings.
QU kept their season alive as the top seed in their regional with a regional title well within reach going into the weekend. The Hawks are now sitting at 45-9 overall and in the midst of a 15-game winning streak.
“Our best quality overall is playing as a cohesive unit and are competitiveness and the rest of the baseball things come afterwards,” said Wosman. “The base of us is everyone has a good relationship, all of us hang out with each other off the field and it’s a very competitive group something as simple as us playing cards and this type of competitive environment I think translates to the field.”
Dustin Dupont went 2-4, with a double, two walks and three runs.
Napleton went 2-5, with one run and one walk.
Logsdon went 3-4, with a double, three RBIs, three runs and a walk.
Simpson went 2-5, two home runs, four RBIs and two runs.
Joe Huffman went 1-4, with a double and a walk.
Dahlof went 1-4, with a double and a walk.
Boynton went 1-5, with a double, an RBI, and two runs.
Next up for top seeded QU will be the traveling fifth seeded Northwood University on Friday at noon at QU baseball stadium.
Schissel credited Wayne State and the winning program they’ve had along with the mentality heading into Friday’s game.
“They’ve (Wayne State) been in the postseason the past six years, won their conference and those things don’t happen by accident," said Schissel. "We’ve played them before in the past, we’ve had really good games against them and I think we just caught them on a bad day and came out on top. You have to take tomorrow as a new day, today was what it was they played a game before this, tomorrow we’re both going to be fresh, everyone just needs to show up, it’s 0-0 and we just have to try and win the day.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.