CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – It was a rough opening day for area competitors at the Illinois state wrestling tournament.
The three qualifiers from the Herald-Whig coverage area each fell in the opening round Thursday afternoon at the University of Illinois’ State Farm Arena.
Quincy Notre Dame senior Curtis Steinkamp dropped an 8-0 decision to freshman Carson Bissey of Richland County at 126 pounds.
“Curtis took some shots and forced the action in some questionable points in the match,” QND coach Adam Steinkamp said. “We knew our first opponent was very solid all-around and we wanted that first takedown. But he had a very hard time breaking through his opponent’s defense.
“We will need to bounce back against another good opponent.”
Steinkamp (41-6) will face Rockridge freshman Jude Finch (37-12) in the wrestle backs on Friday.
Illini West senior Lance Belshaw suffered a 6-2 setback to Dakota senior Tyler Simmer in the first round at 145 pounds.
Belshaw scored the opening takedown and trailed just 3-2 after two periods.
Belshaw (32-8) will meet Reed Custer junior Landon Markle (33-11) in the wrestle backs.
Pittsfield senior Mason Davis lost by fall to Yorkville Christian junior Jackson Gillen in an opening round match at 170 pounds.
Davis (30-8) is slated to face Sandwich senior Samuel Dale (25-12) in the consolation bracket.
