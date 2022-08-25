PITTSFIELD — The Saukees knew they were in for a challenge in their season opener at Glen C. Smith Field.
The Pittsfield football team played host to Athens, the No. 2-ranked team in Class 1A and a team the Saukees hadn’t beaten since 2008.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
PITTSFIELD — The Saukees knew they were in for a challenge in their season opener at Glen C. Smith Field.
The Pittsfield football team played host to Athens, the No. 2-ranked team in Class 1A and a team the Saukees hadn’t beaten since 2008.
And on Thursday night, the streak continued.
The Saukees couldn’t stop the Warriors’ option-rushing attack in a 40-0 loss to begin the season 0-1.
“We showed our youth tonight,” Pittsfield head coach Zach Ferguson said. “Our kids didn’t necessarily respond the best to certain situations but we got to understand we have a lot of sophomores playing right now and we’re just going to get better every week.
“It’s disappointing with the loss but I think we’re going to learn a lot from this loss.”
Athens running back Cory Craig Jr. ran all over the Saukees for 225 yards and three touchdowns. This included an 80-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter that put the Warriors up by 40, prompting a running clock.
Craig was joined by fellow running backs Camren Bigard and Camden Austin with touchdowns for Athens. A number of the Warriors’ scores came on long runs, including 57-yard run and a 41-yard run in the first quarter.
“It’s always tough to stop them,” Ferguson said. “Everybody knows they’re just going to keep coming after you. You stop them one series, they’re still going to come after you the next series.”
The Saukees had trouble moving the ball downfield on offense, and were held to 187 yards. Pittsfield got in the Athens red zone twice late in the ballgame but those threats were cut short with a Warrior interception and a fourth down stop.
“We just couldn’t finish,” Ferguson said. “We just had a few mental mistakes on a couple of them where we missed a block, we missed an assignment and they showed it and that’s what hurt us last year and that’s what we’re going to have to really improve on this coming week.”
Junior quarterback Javen Petty threw for 89 yards. Pittsfield’s running game was anchored by senior running back Jason McKee with 38 yards on the ground along with sophomore Lane Foster with 35 yards and senior Lane Yelliot with 11.
The Saukees will look to grab their first victory of the season on the road Friday, Sept. 2, against Olympia.
“I thought we saw some glimpses of some very good things tonight,” Ferguson said. “(Olympia) is going to be a very physical team as well and we’re going to have to work on some physicality this week and work on finishing.”
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.