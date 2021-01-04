QUINCY — Better defense, better results.
That’s how the Quincy University men’s basketball team ushered in the new year.
The Hawks held Indianapolis to 40 percent shooting from the field and 23.1 percent from 3-point range, leading to an 83-73 victory Sunday afternoon at Pepsi Arena. Those were the lowest opposing shooting percentages this season, and not surprisingly, the Greyhounds scored the fewest points the Hawks have allowed this season.
Defense had been a point of emphasis since the 96-91 overtime loss to Truman State in the final game before the Christmas break, and the Hawks responded with the most energy they’ve displayed on the defensive end all season.
“I thought our toughness and intensity on the defensive end was much, much better,” QU coach Ryan Hellenthal said. “Did we give up a few straight-line drives? We did, but we guarded the ball better, kept them out of the paint, forced them into some tough shots.
“And in the second half, we gained control of the rebounds. I’m really proud of that effort in itself.”
Quincy (2-5) outrebounded Indianapolis by eight in the second half, won the rebounding battle overall by four and allowed just six offensive rebounds and six second-chance points. Only one of those offensive rebounds came in the second half.
“Our biggest emphasis at halftime was being engaged,” senior forward Tanner Stuckman said. “We felt like we did OK in the first half. We knew we could play better. We knew it was going to be a physical game in the second half, and I felt we were the more physical team.”
It extended to the perimeter and into the driving lanes as well.
The Greyhounds were just 2 of 12 from 3-point range in the second half and 6 of 26 overall. They managed just seven assists against 10 turnovers, marking the second time this season the Hawks have forced more turnovers than they’ve allowed assists.
“We played within who we are,” Hellenthal said. “Watching film, we knew they were going to try to run helter skelter and play fast and try to make the game ugly. Did we buy into that at times? Yeah, we did, especially at the start of the second half.
“But the best thing about it was our team faced some adversity and found a way to get through it and win. That’s important.”
The Hawks see it as a springboard for better things to come.
“This could be the turning point for us,” junior guard Jamaurie Coakley said. “It gets us rolling. We needed this one to get it rolling.”