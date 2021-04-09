QUINCY — Brandon Kracht figures he has heard John Wood Community College men’s basketball coach Brad Hoyt mention championship moments at least 40 times in the past year.
“Probably more, honestly,” the freshman guard said. “That’s what he preaches about and talks about all the time.”
The mantra is such a major part of Hoyt’s lexicon his second-year players have lost count of the times he’s said it.
“When we’re down low and everything’s a struggle, he’s talking about it,” sophomore forward Jarvis Jennings said. “When we’re at our high, we still have to be humble because that’s what he brings up. He doesn’t let up because he wants us to experience those championship moments.”
Saturday, the moment is theirs.
The Trail Blazers earned the No. 1 seed and a first-round bye in the NJCAA Division II Central Division tournament, which has been split into two four-team brackets. The winner of each bracket advances to the national tournament, which begins April 19 in Danville, Ill.
JWCC, ranked ninth nationally with a 15-6 record, will play at 3 p.m. Saturday at the Student Activity Center in the Central A championship game against fourth-seeded Rend Lake. The Warriors (8-7) beat fifth-seeded St. Louis Community College 74-66 Friday evening to advance.
“It’s reality now,” Kracht said. “For most of us, we’re super excited to experience something like this with the chance to go to the national tournament. It can’t get much better than that.”
The anticipation has helped the Trail Blazers keep their focus.
Since last weekend was the Easter holiday, the NJCAA moved all postseason tournaments back one week. So it has been 13 days since JWCC beat Illinois Central College 78-65 to end the regular season.
It’s similar in length to the break the Trail Blazers traditionally take at Christmas before embarking on the second half of the season, only this one didn’t involve a trip home for the holidays.
“So you’re trying to balance the physical piece of it and stay sharp with the mental breather piece of it,” Hoyt said. “It’s been a good week, but it’s been a different sort of management of time from what going from the regular season to the postseason looks like.”
It’s left the Trail Blazers itching to play.
“I think we know what we’re playing for,” said Jennings, who leads the Trail Blazers at 19.6 points and 7.7 rebounds per game. “I think we all have the right mentality. We know we’ve been talking about this for a long time. We really want it. We know what we have to do to finish it on Saturday. That’s the reason we’ve been practicing good.
“We just have the right mentality. We’re ready. We’re not taking this for granted.”
It’s what Hoyt needed to hear.
“It’s really easy to look ahead to postgame,” Hoyt said. “We’re so anxious to play and we’re so ready to play that you start projecting the way it could go. I told them, ‘That’s OK. You can visualize that. That’s part of the postseason and imaging what it looks like when we win.’ Yet, I reminded them what we have to do.”
That’s focus.
“We have to be better than what we were the last game,” Hoyt said. “So I think our mentality is good, but I’m trying to reel it in because they are super anxious to play. They understand what’s at stake. They’re just super anxious.”
They want to celebrate a championship moment.
“I’ve always dreamed of it,” Kracht said. “When (Hoyt) was recruiting me, he would talk about it. His past players have talked about it. He tweets about it. We’re always hearing that, and now it’s here.”