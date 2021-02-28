QUINCY -- The outcome made John Wood Community College men’s basketball Brad Hoyt smile, albeit only slightly.
He wasn’t thoroughly fond of the effort and execution that got JWCC there.
The Trail Blazers struggled to shake Lincoln Land until the final three minutes of Sunday’s Mid-West Athletic Conference matchup at the Student Activity Center. Ja’Veon Taylor’s 3-pointer with 2 minutes, 50 seconds remaining in regulation gave JWCC a 10-point cushion as it salted away an 87-81 victory.
“Once we got going, stayed positive, kept our heads up, it really got it together and came out with the win,” Taylor said. “Obviously, we wanted a bigger margin than that, but we got the job done. It’s good to get a win. Like Coach always says, game days are hard and it’s good to get a win.”
Hoyt couldn’t deny that.
“As coaches, we want to play a certain way and we have a trajectory we want our teams to be on,” he said. “Today I didn’t think was the right trajectory, but you always appreciate wins because winning is hard to do.”
It’s the third straight victory for the Trail Blazers (9-5, 4-1 MWAC), who trail Spoon River by a half-game for first place in the league standings with seven games remaining.
“I don’t think we’re playing our best right now,” sophomore forward Jarvis Jennings said. “There’s always room to get better. We’re going to get there. It’s just taking more time with this group.”
Fortunately, the leadership of the sophomore class is emerging.
Jennings led the Trail Blazers with 32 points and nine rebounds, while Taylor had 17 points and seven rebounds and Mohammed Fadika came off the bench to provide eight points and four assists in 15 minutes. It was at several critical junctures Taylor and Jennings made their impact felt.
An 18-8 run over a six-minute stretch turned a game tied at 61 into a comfortable lead. Taylor capped that stretch with a 3-pointer, his third of the game as the Trail Blazers went 11 of 24 from 3-point range.
“I thought Ja’Veon had some really big minutes energy-wise in the second half when we went on a little bit of a run,” Hoyt said. “He brought the right personality at the right time.”
Jennings brought the toughness. The 6-foot-2 forward went 9 of 13 from the free-throw line and grabbed seven defensive rebounds despite going up against 6-5 Davarrion Reynolds and 6-9 Kemondreon Cansler.
“Jarvis just has some finisher in him,” Hoyt said. “He wants the ball late game. He wants the ball in those tight situations.”
He knows how good the end result will be.
“It’s always good to get a win,” Jennings said. “It makes it a good day.”