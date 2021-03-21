QUINCY – Foul trouble meant Brandon Kracht played only 6 minutes, 55 seconds in the first half Sunday, not nearly enough for the freshman shooting guard to make an impact on the John Wood Community College men’s basketball team’s conference championship pursuit.
“He was itching to get back in there,” Trail Blazers coach Brad Hoyt said.
JWCC assistant coach Brody Gronewold kept Kracht focused, not agitated.
“At halftime, (Gronewold) told him, ‘Hey, you’re going to make some plays here. So get yourself ready,’” Hoyt said. “And I’ll tell you what. Brandon certainly did that.”
The Clark County product made a 3-pointer and a layup on back-to-back possessions and scored eight points during a 10-0 run in the closing minutes of the 19th-ranked Trail Blazers’ 95-86 victory over No. 13 Spoon River in Mid-West Athletic Conference play at the Student Activity Center.
It is the Snappers’ first conference loss and avenges the Trail Blazers’ two-point loss at Spoon River on February 18.
“It was what a top-20 game should look like,” Hoyt said. “It was a game of runs. Both teams had trouble stopping the other one. It took us a little bit, longer than I would have liked, to get that 6-0 or 8-0 run that we needed a couple different times.
“But I’m proud of my guys. We figured a big one out going into this week.”
JWCC (12-6, 7-2 MWAC) play three games in the next seven days to close the regular season. Spoon River remains in first place in the MWAC standings, one game ahead of JWCC.
The conference champion will earn the No. 1 seed for the Region 24 Tournament, which takes place next week in Springfield, Ill.
“I really think the postseason starts this week with our mentality,” Hoyt said.
The Trail Blazers played like a postseason contender Sunday, answering every run Spoon River made while getting high-caliber performances across the board. Sophomore forward Jarvis Jennings finished with 24 points and 10 rebounds, Xavier Presley added 13 points and Kracht finished with 12 points and five assists.
“It was a good start to the week and I’m anxious to see if we can keep getting cleaner as the week goes on,” Hoyt said.