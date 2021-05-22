NORMAL, Ill. — The best in the Mid-West Athletic Conference all season didn’t let the John Wood Community College baseball team’s Cinderella run deter it from a title.
Top-seeded Lincoln Land scored six runs in the first inning Saturday and captured the Region 24 Tournament championship with a 15-8 victory Saturday at the Corn Crib.
The Loggers (44-10) advance to the NJCAA Division II World Series in Enid, Okla., beginning May 29. Lincoln Land last appeared in World Series in 2019.
The Trail Blazers (27-31) won their first two games in the tournament, upsetting third-seeded Heartland and second-seeded Parkland in succession. An 8-1 loss to Lincoln Land dropped JWCC into the loser’s bracket, but a ninth-inning rally Friday night against Parkland moved it into the championship game.
However, an error on Kyle Werries’ ground ball allowed Lincoln Land to score the first run in the first inning. Jayden Myren ripped an RBI triple to right field and the floodgates opened.
Werries poked an RBI double and Logan Sapp had a run-scoring triple as the Loggers went up 8-1 by the end of the second inning.
The Trail Blazers rallied with four runs in the third, but the Loggers responded with three runs in the fourth and added two more in the fifth to build a 13-6 advantage.
Blain Tuepker led John Woods with two hits, three RBIs and three runs, including a home run. Necumba Booker had three hits while Luke Jansen and Ethan Kopsie had two RBIs apiece.