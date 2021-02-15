QUINCY — As aggravating as it is, John Wood Community College men’s basketball coach Brad Hoyt has come to accept certain players’ defensive effort is directly linked to their offensive rhythm.
That doesn’t mean he likes it.
“It’s frustrating,” Hoyt said. “But it is what it is. You know it’s a piece of it.”
Sunday, in the Mid-West Athletic Conference opener against Parkland, it was a significant piece of turning the game around.
Trailing by as many as 14 points in the first half and six points at halftime, the Trail Blazers made four of their first five shots of the second half and re-engaged defensively. They held the Cobras to 32 points in the second half and rallied for an 87-81 victory at the Student Activity Center.
“I thought we had a little more urgency defensively,” Hoyt said. “Then we got into a rhythm offensively. Right or wrong, your rhythm offensively can dictate your assertiveness and focus defensively. I thought that played itself out, too.”
Getting to the rim and getting to the free-throw line was part of the Trail Blazers’ better rhythm offensively.
JWCC (6-4, 1-0 MWAC) went 7 of 14 from 3-point range in the first half, but made just three trips to the line. In the second half, the Trail Blazers went just 3 of 8 from the perimeter, but they were 19 of 20 at the charity stripe, including going 3 of 4 in the final 9.6 seconds.
Sophomore forward Jarvis Jennings went 12 of 12 from the line and scored a team-high 20 points to go with seven rebounds, while freshman guard Brandon Kracht was 4 of 7 from 3-point range and 4 of 4 from the line and finished with 18 points. Freshman forward Xavier Presley had 15 points and five rebounds off the bench.
Better yet, the Trail Blazers had 24 assists on 28 field goals and turned the ball over 14 times. The Cobras had eight assists and 16 turnovers.
“We have guys who are pretty good in late-game situations,” Hoyt said. “They’re not afraid of stuff. Not afraid to have the ball in their hands. Not afraid to take the shot. Not afraid to get to the free-throw line. Having the experience of being in that situation helps.”
Sophomore guard Ja’Veon Taylor is one of the calming late-game influences.
Taylor scored just eight points, but six of those came in the closing minutes, including a 3-for-4 effort at the free-throw line in the final minute. He added four rebounds, three assists and two steals in nearly 33 minutes of action.
“We haven’t been able to get him going the way we way need him to or the way he wants to and is capable of,” Hoyt said. “At the same time, he played the most minutes of anyone today. I trust him at a really high level on the floor. I thought he made a couple of really drives and shares and got us baskets.
“He made really good, game-winning, get-it-done caliber plays.”
It’s the boost needed in the fight for a conference title. Two of the next four conference games are at home, giving the Trail Blazers an opportunity to make some headway by the midpoint of the league season.
“We got off to a good start and now we get into a little bit of a rhythm from a schedule standpoint,” Hoyt said. “Every Thursday and Sunday are going to be like this, so we have to keep getting better.”