SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — While sitting on their bus waiting for the post-game pizza order to arrive, the John Wood Community College men’s basketball players and coaches watched the livestream of another Mid-West Athletic Conference matchup with great interest.
The outcome had a direct impact on their approach to Sunday’s regular-season finale.
That game matters significantly more now.
The 13th-ranked Trail Blazers watched the end of Danville’s 84-69 victory over Spoon River, and after coupling that final with their 89-81 victory over Lincoln Land, they learned they have a chance to defend their MWAC championship.
Should JWCC (14-6, 7-2 MWAC) beat Illinois Central College on Sunday afternoon at the Student Activity Center, it will tie Spoon River (14-7, 8-2 MWAC) for first place in the league standings and share the conference crown.
“Everything is playing out the way we want it to play out,” JWCC coach Brad Hoyt said.
Still, he wishes the Trail Blazers played with a little more fire in the run-up to the postseason.
JWCC overcame a nine-point deficit in the first half to take a five-point edge into halftime. The Trail Blazers extended the lead to as many as 14 points in the second half, only to have the Loggers trim the deficit to five in the final minute.
“I didn’t like our overall approach,” Hoyt said. “It was kind of like a light switch. It’s kind of like, hey, let’s turn it on and play for a while, and then it kind of dims. Early in the year, I understand that. At this stage, I’m disappointed because of the things we’re playing for and we didn’t have a better approach.”
That was especially true in a lackluster first half.
The Trail Blazers led 14-12 with 13:30 remaining in the first half when the offense went silent. They scored on just one of 12 possessions and had nine straight empty possessions. A free throw by Jarvis Jennings with 7:35 remaining ended the drought with JWCC trailing 25-17.
Overton Jefferson’s putback on the next possession was the Trail Blazers’ first field goal in more than six minutes, and it kickstarted a stretch in which they made 10 consecutive field goals. JWCC made 12 of its final 13 shots of the half for a 42-37 lead.
John Wood never relinquished the lead after that.
Jennings led the way offensively with 25 points, while Jefferson had 16 points and seven rebounds and Xavier Presley finished with 12 points and eight rebounds. Brandon Kracht and Ja’Veon Taylor finished with 10 points and five assists apiece as the Trail Blazers had 25 assists against just 11 turnovers.
“I didn’t think our urgency is what the last week of the regular season should be,” Hoyt said. “Give Lincoln Land credit. They got confident. They attacked us. But I didn’t think we really responded.
“For us, at this time of the year, we have to respond to that a lot of better because there’s not a lot of time to fix it.”