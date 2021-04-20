DANVILLE, Ill. — With the game teetering on the edge of being a blowout, the John Wood Community College men’s basketball players could have packed it up and saved their fight for another day.
That’s just not their style.
“We just know what kind of team we are,” sophomore forward Jarvis Jennings said. “We’re dogs. We’re tough. We’re just gritty.”
Facing tough odds and a 22-point deficit with 15 minutes remaining in regulation of their first-round game in the NJCAA Division II national tournament, the Trail Blazers refused to surrender. It took nearly 12 minutes, but they were able to trim Sandhills’ lead down to three points with three minutes to play at Mary Miller Gym.
“In the back of my head, I knew it wasn’t over,” Jennings said. “Drake Hammel, Overton Jefferson, they were all saying the same thing. We all had that mentality and that’s what made it happen.”
The Trail Blazers didn’t finish the comeback, losing 73-66 when the final three of their 29 turnovers derailed the rally.
Yet, their resilience invited the intimate crowd to get involved and made it feel like a national tournament is supposed to feel.
“We talk about it from the beginning of the year that we want to be the toughest team on the court,” said sophomore swingman Cooper Smith, who had nine points, 10 rebounds and three steals off the bench and was a critical part of the comeback. “We fight to do that. I feel like we kind of showcased that a little bit tonight.”
Maybe that’s enough to create a week-long cheering section.
“Hopefully we get the great fans we had tonight to come back,” Jennings said. “If we do that, they’ll get us over the top for sure.”
All the Trail Blazers have to do is continue their stringent defensive effort.
JWCC forced 16 second-half turnovers and held Sandhills 26 points below its season scoring average. The Flyers were outrebounded 48-37 as the Trail Blazers scored 16 second-chance points and 46 points in the paint overall.
Six of those second-chance points came in the midst of the comeback.
“Our dudes showed their fight and their desire,” said JWCC coach Brad Hoyt, whose team committed 29 turnovers of its own. “We can’t play from behind like that or commit that many turnovers if we want to win.”
A cleaner effort coupled with the same kind of fight could lead to better results at 3 p.m. Wednesday against St. Clair (Mich.) County in the consolation bracket. A victory would certainly help ease the sting of a comeback that fell short.
“It’s a tough pill to swallow, and it’s hard for me to say this, but we have to forget about it,” Jennings said. “We just have to focus on the next one, competing hard and winning.”