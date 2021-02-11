QUINCY — The highs and lows the John Wood Community College men’s basketball team has experienced through its first nine non-conference games make it difficult for Trail Blazers coach Brad Hoyt to know the real character of his team.
He saw some of both Thursday night.
Arguably the worst half the 18th-ranked Trail Blazers have played this season left them trailing No. 12 Johnson County (Kan.) Community College 40-17 at halftime. Then came a spirited rally in which the deficit was trimmed to nine points with a little less than three minutes to play.
That’s where the rally ended as the Trail Blazers suffered a 69-58 loss at the Student Activity Center.
“Your ceiling always interests you, but your basement also concerns you,” Hoyt said. “I thought at times in the first half our basement showed, which is really concerning.”
Avoiding any further trips to the basement, especially with Mid-West Athletic Conference play beginning Sunday against Parkland, will take better effort than what the Trail Blazers (5-4) showed early.
“It’s work,” Hoyt said. “If it was easy, everybody would do it. So it’s work, and we have to figure it out.”
Johnson County jumped out to a 9-2 lead before JWCC freshman guard Brandon Kracht hit a pair of shots to make it 12-6. A Jarvis Jennings layin off an inbounds play with 15:05 to go had the Trail Blazers within 15-8, but JWCC didn’t score again for nearly nine minutes.
The Cavaliers led 28-8 before Kameron Whiteman hit a 3-pointer from the left wing with 6:36 to play. He hit another trey less than a minute later to make it 30-14, and Gabe Cox drilled a 3-pointer from the right corner to pull the Trail Blazers within 30-17 with 4:27 to go before halftime.
JWCC didn’t score again. Johnson County finished the half on a 10-0 run.
“When you put yourself in such a hole, it creates so much pressure on those individual possessions to get you back in the game,” Hoyt said. “But we still fought. We didn’t stop competing. We gave ourselves a chance to get back in the game.”
The deficit dwindled to 10 points with five minutes to play, and Ja’Veon Taylor’s 3-pointer from the right wing with 2:38 to go pulled JWCC within 67-58. There simply weren’t enough stops or enough time remaining to make the comeback complete.
Overton Jefferson led the Trail Blazers with 13 points, while Xavier Pressley added 11. JWCC’s five starters were a combined 8 of 30 from the field and scored a combined 20 points.
Getting them re-engaged will help at 3 p.m. Sunday against Parkland.
“Parkland is no different than what we saw tonight,” Hoyt said. “They are a talented, well-coached team. One of us has won the league the last seven years. We’ve won four and they’ve won three. It’s the big dogs of the league to kick off conference play. That’s a good thing, but we’ve got work to do the next 48 hours to be ready for that.”