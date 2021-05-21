NORMAL, Ill. — As the innings rolled past and Thomas Delfel Jr. kept fighting to have more productive at-bats, the John Wood Community College baseball coaching staff and players kept reminding him he’d have the chance to come through in the clutch.
He did so in the biggest moment.
With one out and the bases loaded in the top of the ninth inning and the Trail Blazers trailing Parkland by a run, Delfel delivered a two-run single and JWCC tacked on an insurance run in its 9-7 victory in the Region 24 Tournament on Friday night at the Corn Crib.
“Honestly, he’s struggled a little bit lately,” JWCC coach Adam Hightower said. “But that was a huge hit.”
It kept the Trail Blazers alive for another day.
After losing to top-seeded Lincoln Land 8-1 earlier in the day, JWCC regrouped and advanced to the tourney championship at noon Saturday. The sixth-seeded Trail Blazers (27-31) will have to beat Lincoln Land (43-10) twice to win the title.
“We’re going to give it everything we have,” Hightower said.
He knows his team won’t quit.
With one out in the ninth, Andrew Fay drew a walk and Mason Vicknair followed with a ground-rule double down the right-field line that kicked up chalk as hit and bounced out of play. The Cobras elected to intentionally walk Lucas Loos to face Delfel.
“That’s the right move,” Hightower said. “You have to do that.”
Delfel gave the Trail Blazers the lead, and Blain Tuepker added to it with an RBI single.
It capped a draining day in which the Trail Blazers spent nearly 12 hours at the Corn Crib.
“It was an incredible job by them to bounce back,” Hightower said. “Their energy was electric.”