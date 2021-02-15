QUINCY -- The echo in a gym void of fans can be significant, especially when a college basketball coach uses a timeout to emphatically get the attention of this team.
Sunday afternoon, in the Mid-West Athletic Conference opener against Parkland, the frustration and demands of John Wood Community College men’s basketball coach Brad Hoyt rattled the frosty windows of the Student Activity Center.
But it worked.
The Trail Blazers trailed the Cobras by as many as 14 points in the first half, but whittled the deficit to six by halftime, used a 15-4 run midway through the second half to take the lead and finished off an 87-81 victory in their first step toward defending the conference crown.
“We had to fight for it a little bit, which we always do,” Hoyt said. “At the end of the day, at this time of year, you’re just trying to find ways to win games and I’m so glad we did.”
Defense was critical for that.
After allowing Parkland to score 49 points in the first half and shoot 61.8 percent from the field and 54.5 percent from 3-point range, the Trail Blazers limited the Cobras to 32 points and 34.4 percent shooting in the second half. The Cobras were 0 of 7 from 3-point range over the final 20 minutes.
“I thought we had a little more urgency defensively,” Hoyt said. “Then we got into a rhythm offensively. Right or wrong, your rhythm offensively can dictate your assertiveness and focus defensively. I thought that played itself out, too.”
Getting to the rim and getting to the free-throw line was part of the Trail Blazers’ better rhythm offensively.
JWCC (6-4, 1-0 MWAC) went 7 of 14 from 3-point range in the first half, but made just three trips to the line. In the second half, the Trail Blazers went just 3 of 8 from the perimeter, but they were 19 of 20 at the charity stripe, including going 3 of 4 in the final 9.6 seconds.
Sophomore forward Jarvis Jennings went 12 of 12 from the line and scored a team-high 20 points to go with seven rebounds, while freshman guard Brandon Kracht was 4 of 7 from 3-point range and 4 of 4 from the line and finished with 18 points. Freshman forward Xavier Presley had 15 points and five rebounds off the bench.
Better yet, the Trail Blazers had 24 assists on 28 field goals and turned the ball over 14 times. The Cobras had eight assists and 16 turnovers.
“We have guys who are pretty good in late-game situations,” Hoyt said. “They’re not afraid of stuff. Not afraid to have the ball in their hands. Not afraid to take the shot. Not afraid to get to the free-throw line. Having the experience of being in that situation helps.”