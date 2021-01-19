QUINCY — A classic children’s book John Wood Community College men’s basketball coach Brad Hoyt likely read to one or all of his three children at some point during their toddler days offers an apt description for what his team has endured the past six months.
The Trail Blazers’ life has been turned inside, outside, upside down.
And much like Brother Bear ended up standing tall at the end of the Berenstain Bears’ book despite his tumultuous tale inside the box, Hoyt believes the Trail Blazers will emerge on solid footing and ready to chase another national tournament appearance in the end.
“You kind of have your checkpoints through a season,” said Hoyt, now in his 11th season coaching at JWCC. “You’re kind of like, ‘Here’s where we need to be here. Here’s what this is going to look like here.’ All of that has been turned upside down for everybody, and everything has been turned upside down.
“So the way we look at it is we have to manage that better than the other folks on our schedule, and we will put that to test this week.”
Nearly 90 days later than normal, the Trail Blazers open their season at 7 p.m. Wednesday against the Missouri Valley College JV at the Student Activity Center. Because of coronavirus pandemic guidelines, no fans will be allowed, but the school will livestream all home games.
It makes the feel for the game and event different, but not less exciting for the Trail Blazers.
“I’ve never had to wait for a game day for so long,” sophomore forward Jarvis Jennings said. “Yeah, we had scrimmages, but now that we get to put uniforms on and suit up and get going, I’m excited.”
It’s officially the start to a season that nearly didn’t happen.
“A while back, I didn’t think we’d get to this point,” freshman guard Brandon Kracht said. “Now it’s game day. It’s amazing.”
It’s unique. That can’t be denied.
Hoyt’s blueprint for success — it’s resulted in four conference championships, three region championships and one national title game appearance — has been to frontload the schedule with tough non-conference opponents that have the Trail Blazers primed for Mid-West Athletic Conference play in January and February.
A handful of scrimmages took the place at that, and the Trail Blazers insist they are close to being on schedule.
“Last year at this point, we knew our personality,” sophomore guard Ragar McKinney said. “We feel like we’re just as prepared this year because we were able to spend all of the time together in the fall, and the scrimmages have brought out the best in us.”
In essence, everything is still on course, just following a different timeline.
“I see it as a late process,” Jennings said. “Eventually we’re going to get there. It’s about living in the moment, paying attention to everything. As we went against those tough teams in those scrimmages, it was like how it was last year, trying to get our identity and trying to figure out things.
“I just have so much faith in Coach Hoyt. Regardless of what we’re going through, with him on my sideline, I feel confident walking into every game, walking into every situation. Even if it takes a little longer, when it’s the right time, we’ll have it figured out.”
The reason for such optimism is the variety of offensive weapons the Trail Blazers possess.
Jennings, a 6-foot-2 forward, averaged 9.7 points and 4.2 rebounds overall, but those numbers jumped to 13.6 points and 5.5 rebounds in conference play. Ja’Veon Taylor, a sophomore guard, averaged 6.7 points and two assists, while McKinney averaged 5.5 points, but he made two or more 3-pointers five times during the second half of the season.
Now add to that mix a freshman backcourt that includes West Hancock’s Drake Hammel, the 2020 Herald-Whig Player of the Year, Winchester West Central’s Gabe Cox and Kracht and the ability to knock down shots seems limitless.
“Every single shot, we think it’s going in,” Kracht said. “Our team is confident whoever shoots the basketball they’re going to make it.”
There are nights that won’t happen. The Trail Blazers insist they are prepared for that.
“You just have to look for different options, look for different reads,” McKinney said. “We have so many different reads in our offense, which allows us to look for our posts and look for our slips and just play our game.”
It’s the kind of unselfish thinking that should led to success before MWAC play begins February 14 and long after.
“I’m hopeful,” Hoyt said. “I’m not known to be too optimistic too early in the process, but I’d say I’m hopeful. We have had an opportunity to play and scrimmage four really good teams the past 10 days. That gives me a starting point. If those games are the starting point for the next three months, then I am very hopeful.
“We have a good group of guys, and I think we have the right personality to be able to get through such a different year. I have a lot of respect for the process we’re about to go through. I’m not overly optimistic by nature, but I am hopeful with this group.”