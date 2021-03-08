DANVILLE, Ill. -- As his team’s 18-point lead steadily disappeared and evolved into a five-point deficit over a 10-minute stretch of Sunday’s game, John Wood Community College men’s basketball coach Brad Hoyt sensed no uneasiness from his players.
“Our guys never panicked,” Hoyt said. “They kept telling me, ‘We’re good. We’re good.’”
The Trail Blazers may have been. Their coach not so much.
“I’m losing hair and ready to scream, and they’re like, ‘Coach, we’ve got this. We’re fine,’” Hoyt said.
They were right. The Trail Blazers quelled Danville Area Community College’s uprising behind sophomore forward Jarvis Jennings’ career performance, earning a 79-74 victory in Mid-West Athletic Conference play at Mary Miller Gym.
JWCC’s resolve has been tested plenty this season, and each time, the Trail Blazers (10-5) find a way to respond.
“That’s an important trait to have as we get later in the year,” Hoyt said.
The victory moves JWCC to 5-1 in MWAC play, a game behind Spoon River at the midpoint of the league season. The Trail Blazers play road games at Rend Lake and Parkland this week before having three of the final four games at home.
“It narrows down now,” Hoyt said. “We have to go on the road two more times this week, and everything becomes a little more important, a little more critical. I’m proud of our guys. We’re in a familiar spot, and it’s a good spot to be in.”
Jennings helped put them there. He scored a career-high 33 points, going 11 of 17 from the field and 10 of 13 from the free-throw line.
“There were times he just kind of put us on his back,” Hoyt said. “It was as good of an individual performance as we’ve had at John Wood in quite some time.”
Kameron Whiteman added 13 points for JWCC, while Overton Jefferson had 11 points, going 9 of 10 from the line. The Trail Blazers made 25 of 33 free throws, while the Jaguars were 13 of 22.