QUINCY — Brad Hoyt paused.
With the Kansas City, Kan., Community College men’s basketball team in the midst of a 12-2 run that trimmed its deficit to four points midway through the second half, the John Wood Community College coach decided not to call a timeout.
He sat back and waited for a response.
“As a coach, you have a decision point there to call timeout or not call timeout. I didn’t,” Hoyt said. “College basketball is that. You go on a run. They go on a run. The guys have to continue to solve it within the lines. I was encouraged that there wasn’t a lot of panic. I wasn’t going to bail them out with a timeout. And then we put together a little run ourselves to answer that.
“It’s a good sign when you can answer a run with a small run of your own.”
The Trail Blazers ended the Blue Devils’ run with a six-point surge, getting the lead back to double digits and riding out a 77-66 victory Friday night at the Student Activity Center.
“It was very important to stay strong,” JWCC sophomore forward Jarvis Jennings said. “We’ve been working on having resiliency. When someone punches back, just stay in our stuff and believe in our stuff and punch back.”
The fact Hoyt declined to call a timeout at a pivotal juncture spoke volumes to the Trail Blazers (4-2).
“For him to do that, it means he has a lot of trust in us,” Jennings said. “That’s up to me and Ja’Veon (Taylor) to make sure we do that. We’re the vocal guys on the team. For Coach to have that trust in us, that’s great. I think we did a good job of hanging in there.”
Being efficient offensively helped.
The Trail Blazers shot 50 percent from the field in the second half and 44.9 percent from the field overall with 20 assists on 31 field goals. It was in stark contrast to Wednesday’s loss to North Central Missouri College when JWCC shot 38 percent from the field and 32 percent from 3-point range.
Jennings led the Trail Blazers with 26 points and 10 rebounds, while Brandon Kracht had 17 points and three assists and Taylor added 14 and nine rebounds.
“We talked about how the other night against North Central we didn’t run our stuff,” Jennings said. “No matter how hot the pressure got this time, we stayed in our stuff. We got different entries and we were able to make the game easier.”
Limiting Kansas City to 37-percent shooting overall and 28-percent shooting from 3-point range helped, too. The Blue Devils committed 19 turnovers and allowed 42 points in the paint.
“Defensively, we were absolutely better,” Hoyt said. “I thought we competed and really put ourselves in good position defensively. We were out of sorts offensively for different segments of time. I thought our biggest strides were on the defensive end of the floor.”